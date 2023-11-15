Adam Scott's Madame Web Character May Have A Huge Connection To Spider-Man

The trailer for "Madame Web" looks to be adding a ton of lore to Sony's ever-growing Spider-Man universe. While there's still no Spidey to speak of, the new film is introducing several other spider-themed heroes, such as Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). However, there may be another integral figure in the history of Spider-Man hiding in plain sight.

Early in the trailer, Adam Scott appears as a first responder and someone close to Cassandra Web, aka Madame Web (Dakota Johnson). His identity isn't revealed, but it would be weird to get a high-profile actor like Scott for a small role. That's why many believe he's actually playing a young version of Uncle Ben. To be clear, Sony hasn't confirmed his role at all yet, but it makes a great deal of sense.

The Cosmic Circus was the first to speculate Scott could be Ben Parker, Peter Parker's influential uncle who typically gives him the famous "With great power comes great responsibility" speech before his death, which fuels Spider-Man's fire to do right in the world. That would mean he would likely have a far more substantial (and tragic) role in any subsequent "Madame Web" installments if the rumor pans out to be true.