Adam Scott's Madame Web Character May Have A Huge Connection To Spider-Man
The trailer for "Madame Web" looks to be adding a ton of lore to Sony's ever-growing Spider-Man universe. While there's still no Spidey to speak of, the new film is introducing several other spider-themed heroes, such as Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). However, there may be another integral figure in the history of Spider-Man hiding in plain sight.
Early in the trailer, Adam Scott appears as a first responder and someone close to Cassandra Web, aka Madame Web (Dakota Johnson). His identity isn't revealed, but it would be weird to get a high-profile actor like Scott for a small role. That's why many believe he's actually playing a young version of Uncle Ben. To be clear, Sony hasn't confirmed his role at all yet, but it makes a great deal of sense.
The Cosmic Circus was the first to speculate Scott could be Ben Parker, Peter Parker's influential uncle who typically gives him the famous "With great power comes great responsibility" speech before his death, which fuels Spider-Man's fire to do right in the world. That would mean he would likely have a far more substantial (and tragic) role in any subsequent "Madame Web" installments if the rumor pans out to be true.
If Adam Scott is Uncle Ben, where's Aunt May?
At this point, there's no confirmation Adam Scott is actually playing Uncle Ben. However, The Cosmic Circus got the other casting correct in its initial article, so there may be something to the rumor. If he is Uncle Ben, he would be a much younger version who perhaps hasn't even met Aunt May yet, another pivotal figure in Spider-Man's mythology. There's a chance he could meet her toward the end of the film to set up storylines for sequels, and then there's also the matter of whom Emma Roberts might be playing.
Despite the trailer running for nearly three minutes, there's still a lot audiences don't see, namely Emma Roberts. Her character is also a mystery at this time, but The Cosmic Circus believes she could be playing Mary Parker, sister-in-law to Ben and mother of Peter. It's reported Roberts' character is pregnant in the film, which could mean she's pregnant with Peter. The stage could be set for the Parker family to come together throughout the events of "Madame Web," setting the stage for Spider-Man proper to enter the Sony Marvel universe.
Granted, this is all speculation, and Scott and Roberts could be playing completely different characters. However, the fact Sony is being so secretive with who these recognizable actors are playing does suggest they're playing important parts. Their identities may be revealed later, or audiences may have to wait until "Madame Web" comes out in theaters on February 14, 2024, to learn the truth.