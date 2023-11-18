3 Details About The Fidget Game From Shark Tank

Reading is a critical skill for kids to learn early on, but it can be tricky to teach without the right tools for the job. The Fidget Game arms kids with what they need to take on these challenges all while going against traditional methods.

The game, made for kids from pre-K to third grade, employs multisensory techniques to teach children how to spell and read. The gameplay is relatively straightforward — the players are given a bubbled fidget mat and a series of cards based on their grade level. The user then picks a card, reads the word on it, and rolls their dice. However many numbers come up on the dice will be how many bubbles the player gets to pop. The player who pops all their bubbles first wins. The game includes over 200 commonly used words, allowing kids to build crucial foundational skills in pronunciation and spelling in a fun, engaging manner.

With a mission to create equal access to reading and literacy resources, The Fidget Game is looking to make its mark within the educational space. It may just get that opportunity, as the company is set to be featured on this Friday's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank," where it has the chance of walking away with a lucrative investment. Now, it's time we spell out all there is to know about The Fidget Game and its founder.