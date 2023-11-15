What If...? Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Marvel's Multiverse With A Dash Of Christmas

It's been the year of Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series getting second seasons, first with "Loki" Season 2 earning high marks from critics and fans, and now with the impending release of "What If...?" Season 2. Fans can get a glimpse of the nine new animated episodes in the "What If...?" Season 2 trailer, which shows a smattering of chaotic (and at times quite silly) encounters between different MCU characters across the multiverse.

Season 1 of "What If...?" was mostly an anthology show, with every episode jumping to a different reality where some detail — tiny or massive — had skewed the order of events in the main MCU timeline. However, by the end of "What If...?" Season 1, things got a bit more connected, leading to a climax that pulled in elements from all of the preceding stories. With Jeffrey Wright's Watcher still narrating Season 2 (and the trailer), that will likely be the same formula this time around.

Of course, now that the MCU's multiverse era has been running for a couple of years, there's even more material to pull from. Fans have learned a lot more about the way alternate realities work in the franchise, and there are as many scattered stories and characters as there have ever been.