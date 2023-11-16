Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four Casting Reports
Between the end of "Loki" Season 2, the premiere of "The Marvels," and the arrival of the first "What If...?" Season 2 teaser, Marvel Studios has been dominating headlines as of late. If all of that wasn't enough, though, a major Marvel Cinematic Universe casting rumor has made the rounds online as well. "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" favorite Pedro Pascal has reportedly been tapped to play Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards in the MCU's "Fantastic Four" film. Given the high-profile nature of the actor and character, social media has been buzzing since this claim came to light.
Specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of MCU fans, Pascal lovers, and "Fantastic Four" comic readers have given the potential casting a big thumbs up. "I personally think Pedro pascal is a great casting choice. He's dynamic and can pull it off imo," wrote @NightOwlNikk, while @dayaslaufey claimed in their post that Pascal becoming Mr. Fantastic would restore their faith in Marvel as a whole. However, these users seem to be in the minority on the platform when it comes to responses to Pascal's supposed "Fantastic Four" role.
It appears that the majority of folks on X with something to say about Pascal possibly becoming Mr. Fantastic aren't totally on board with this actor-character pairing.
Many on social media don't see Pascal as a good fit for Mr. Fantastic
As some X users have expressed their approval for Pedro Pascal potentially becoming the MCU's Mr. Fantastic, many have also explained why they feel he's not a right fit — even if they adore him as an actor.
"Pedro Pascal is too likeable and charismatic to be Reed Richards, it's why John Krasinski was a good casting," commented X user @fambruhgini. It seems the user believes that popular fan casting choice Krasinski — who briefly plays a variant of the character in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — better captures Reed's flat, occasionally unlikable demeanor in front of the camera. @HyperAB__ also brought up a popular fan casting pick, Penn Badgley, in their post, noting that Krasinski would've been great had his run as Mr. Fantastic not been a one-off.
@SamCares11 voiced their desire to see Krasinski score the part, adding that they feel Pascal, who is 48 years old as of this writing, is a bit too old for it. @Shawne70, who is a fan of his, can't help but feel Pascal has landed every big project imaginable lately and that his potential casting won't do their MCU fatigue any favors. In a similar vein, @ResonantJustice opined that "[Kevin] Feige and Marvel went with the very safe, boring choice." As for @Amirkhwann, they're simply not big on the MCU becoming increasingly populated with big-name stars over actors just getting their start in the entertainment industry.
Time will tell if Pedro Pascal does indeed sign the dotted line to play the MCU's Mr. Fantastic. In the event he does, one can only hope he can knock it out of the park and prove the naysayers wrong rather than let the MCU fandom down.