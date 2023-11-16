Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four Casting Reports

Between the end of "Loki" Season 2, the premiere of "The Marvels," and the arrival of the first "What If...?" Season 2 teaser, Marvel Studios has been dominating headlines as of late. If all of that wasn't enough, though, a major Marvel Cinematic Universe casting rumor has made the rounds online as well. "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" favorite Pedro Pascal has reportedly been tapped to play Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards in the MCU's "Fantastic Four" film. Given the high-profile nature of the actor and character, social media has been buzzing since this claim came to light.

Specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of MCU fans, Pascal lovers, and "Fantastic Four" comic readers have given the potential casting a big thumbs up. "I personally think Pedro pascal is a great casting choice. He's dynamic and can pull it off imo," wrote @NightOwlNikk, while @dayaslaufey claimed in their post that Pascal becoming Mr. Fantastic would restore their faith in Marvel as a whole. However, these users seem to be in the minority on the platform when it comes to responses to Pascal's supposed "Fantastic Four" role.

It appears that the majority of folks on X with something to say about Pascal possibly becoming Mr. Fantastic aren't totally on board with this actor-character pairing.