Pete Davidson's Tragic True Life Story

It may seem odd, but Pete Davidson credits Kid Cudi with saving his life as a child. His mental health issues led to the youngster having suicidal thoughts, and the comedian has since admitted that he believes that he may well have ended his own life if it wasn't for the rapper and singer. In particular, Davidson says that the 2009 album "Man on the Moon: The End of Day" saved his life.

In an interview with Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," Davidson explained the influence that Kid Cudi had on him when he was in his teens. "I would've killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi," he said (via Entertainment Tonight). "Absolutely. 100 percent. I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn't come out, I wouldn't be here." The comedian said the emotional nature of Kid Cudi's music struck a chord with young people. "I think that's why a lot of kids my age can relate to Cudi and people love him so much is because he's a very emotional dude," he explained.

In recent years, Kid Cudi has spoken out about his own mental health problems, with the musician entering rehab for depression in 2016. Davidson confirmed he had spoken to his idol and appreciated that Kid Cudi was willing to speak so openly about his experiences.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org