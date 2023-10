Pete Davidson's Tragic True Life Story

Anyone who is familiar with Pete Davidson will know that he has an extensive number of tattoos across his entire body. These range from references to previous girlfriends, such as designs in homage to Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, to designs by his friends such as Machine Gun Kelly. The comedian even has a matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus as the two appeared in an "SNL" sketch together as babies.

Davidson has, in recent years, begun to have many of these tattoos removed. He explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that this was a decision he made because of his career in Hollywood. It takes so long to cover up the tattoos when filming that it made more sense for the comedian to get rid of them completely.

What many people may not realize, though, is that one of the reasons that Davidson started getting tattoos in the first place was to cover up scars from self-harm. "I cut my chest," Davidson said to Charlamagne Tha God. "That's why I started getting tats on my chest, is to cover them." He also revealed that cutting often acts as a release for him when he is under stress, saying, "Whenever you're so manic and upset, sometimes that's the only thing that will work for me."

