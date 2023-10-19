Pete Davidson's Tragic True Life Story
The following article includes discussions of suicide, self-harm, mental health issues, sexual assault, child abuse, and addiction.
Since bursting onto the scene in 2014 when he became one of the youngest main cast members of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson has grown into a huge star. Among the most well-known comedians in the world, he starred in the sketch comedy series for eight years before leaving to pursue other projects. He has also starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy "The King of Staten Island" and had roles in movies such as "The Suicide Squad" and "Dumb Money." In 2023, he launched his own comedy-drama on Peacock with "Bupkis," starring alongside Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.
Yet despite finding so much success at such a young age, things haven't been easy for Davidson. His life has involved a lot of hardship, with the comedian and actor enduring some traumatic events that started in his childhood. While Davidson is more than willing to poke fun at himself, his tragic true life story shows that he is a normal person who has suffered a lot to get where he is today.
His father died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he was 7 years old
Pete Davidson's early life was marred by trauma in a way that few other people ever experience. When he was only 7 years old, his father was killed during the September 11 attacks in New York in 2001. Scott Matthew Davidson was a firefighter in the city and was part of the response team that attended the World Trade Center. According to eyewitness accounts, Scott was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center hotel moments before the Twin Towers collapsed, completely destroying the building and killing almost everyone who was inside.
Scott, who graduated from the fire academy in 1994 before joining Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights, had always dreamed of being a firefighter. He was 33 years old at the time of his death. Pete remembers him with a tattoo on his left arm of his father's badge number alongside a replica of the helmet he wore while on duty.
Scott's influence may well have been a significant factor in Pete becoming a comedian as an adult. "Scott was always clowning around," schoolmate Jaime Hatton Cregin told the New York Post. "Telling jokes, making people laugh." Fellow firefighter John Sorrentino later recalled in the same interview that Scott "had this ability to insult you but make you feel good about it."
As a child, he struggled with his mental health
Considering the traumatic death of his father, most people would probably find it understandable that Pete Davidson didn't have the perfect childhood. The loss of his father in such a shocking way was overwhelming for the young boy. His mother, Amy Davidson, told the New York Times, "It was sad how sad he was growing up." Davidson attended three different high schools because of the way he perceived other students treated him and his own bad behavior, which included pulling out his hair.
He eventually came to realize that the problem wasn't other kids — it was him. Speaking on Peacock's talk show "Hart to Heart," Davidson explained that it wasn't just his father's death that negatively affected his childhood. The fact that his mother was a single parent and he had a very young sister also had an effect on him despite his family being loving and supportive. "My childhood was not great," he said. "My dad passed early. Single mom, new sister. [I] did not handle it great ... It was just like a f***ing nightmare."
Kid Cudi played a major role in saving his life
It may seem odd, but Pete Davidson credits Kid Cudi with saving his life as a child. His mental health issues led to the youngster having suicidal thoughts, and the comedian has since admitted that he believes that he may well have ended his own life if it wasn't for the rapper and singer. In particular, Davidson says that the 2009 album "Man on the Moon: The End of Day" saved his life.
In an interview with Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," Davidson explained the influence that Kid Cudi had on him when he was in his teens. "I would've killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi," he said (via Entertainment Tonight). "Absolutely. 100 percent. I truly believe if Man on the Moon didn't come out, I wouldn't be here." The comedian said the emotional nature of Kid Cudi's music struck a chord with young people. "I think that's why a lot of kids my age can relate to Cudi and people love him so much is because he's a very emotional dude," he explained.
In recent years, Kid Cudi has spoken out about his own mental health problems, with the musician entering rehab for depression in 2016. Davidson confirmed he had spoken to his idol and appreciated that Kid Cudi was willing to speak so openly about his experiences.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 17
Pete Davidson was first diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was still a teenager. The comedian has been open about how the condition affects him. "I got Crohn's disease when I was 17 or 18," he told High Times. "My stomach would be in pain all day, and I wouldn't be able to eat." Davidson said that not only did cannabis usage help him gain his appetite so he could eat, but it was also the only was he was able to perform stand-up or write for "Saturday Night Live."
Crohn's disease is a condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed, causing a variety of painful symptoms, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fatigue. Once diagnosed Crohn's disease is not curable; patients will live with it for the rest of their lives. However, available treatments can help manage symptoms and allow those living with the disease to live relatively normal lives. Treatments include medicines to help alleviate symptoms and also surgery to remove small parts of the digestive system that become particularly inflamed during flare-ups. The unpredictable nature of the condition means that it can be challenging to live with as it is impossible to know exactly when the symptoms will occur.
Pete Davidson also has borderline personality disorder
Pete Davidson has also spoken openly about having borderline personality disorder. This is a condition that affects a person's thoughts and emotions, as well as their ability to communicate with other people. Those living with the condition will often act in a rash manner without considering the consequences that they are doing and also have trouble controlling their emotions. Exactly what causes borderline personality disorder is on career, although it has been linked with traumatic events, which would make sense given the comedian's history.
Davidson first revealed the diagnosis during the film "King of Staten Island" and has often talked about how he struggles to cope with his mental health, regularly facing bouts of depression. He later said on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast that he would have "these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage." As part of SNL's "Weekend Update" segment, he urged viewers who may be suffering with depression or similar conditions to talk to doctors and seek help.
The former "SNL" star has regularly checked into rehabilitation facilities to help address his mental health. Most recently, he entered a rehab center in Pennsylvania in 2023 for in-patient therapy as a result of his borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress syndrome. A source close to Davidson told People, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues."
Drug addictions have led to stints in rehab
As someone who has not been afraid to share details of his personal life, regardless of how sensitive the information might be, it shouldn't be surprising that Pete Davidson has been open about his addictions. As a way of self-medicating, Davidson frequently smokes cannabis and spent two stints in rehab facilities trying to deal with his use of the drug after blaming it for intense mood swings.
Over the course of his career, Davidson has spent time in and out of rehab, even spending a period completely free of drugs and alcohol. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," he wrote on Instagram in 2017 (via Time). "It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man." Yet this didn't last long, and a year later he was smoking and drinking again.
Cannabis is not the only drug that has landed him in rehab. During a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in September 2023, he revealed that he had been taking ketamine every day for four years before going to a rehabilitation facility. "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he said (via People). "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He has faced plenty of criticism for his comedy
Like many other edgy comedians, Pete Davidson is no stranger to controversy and has often faced criticism for many of his jokes. During an "SNL" sketch in 2019, he compared the Catholic Church to musician R. Kelly after the latter had been convicted for crimes relating to child sex abuse. The year previously, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn had agreed to pay millions to settle a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct. The same diocese demanded an apology from the show and Davidson in response to the joke.
His Netflix special, "Pete Davidson Presents: Alive From New York," also drew condemnation from many people within the gay community for what were perceived to be homophobic jokes, while the more recent "Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends" also caused controversy for jokes referencing AIDS and Jeffrey Epstein. The comedian apologized to Republican politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him by referring to the eye patch he wears, which resulted from an injury he received while on active duty in Afghanistan — although Davidson later retracted the apology.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
A 2018 social media post suggested Davidson had suicidal thoughts
In 2018, Pete Davidson caused concern when he posted a cryptic message on Instagram. Coming in the wake of his public split with ex-fiancé Ariana Grande, Davidson wrote: "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference" (via Buzzfeed). He also complained that he had been bullied for nine months, seemingly in reference to his relationship with the musician.
Several days later, police performed a welfare check after Davidson again posted on Instagram, this time with a message suggesting he was having suicidal thoughts. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," CNN reported Davidson as saying. He later deleted his social media accounts, further distressing fans. However, he later appeared on "SNL" without referencing the message, with neither NBC nor Davidson issuing a statement to media outlets.
Pete Davidson has made headlines due to his romantic relationships
Perhaps the most well-known facet of Pete Davidson's life and the one that has caused the most controversy is his dating history. He has had brief romances with stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino, Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, and English actor Kate Beckinsale, with reports that he has also dated Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and model Emily Ratajkowski.
His two highest-profile relationships have been with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. He and Grande began dating in 2018, and the pair was together for several months, even getting engaged, before ending the relationship mutually. In October 2021, Kardashian and Davidson worked together on "SNL" and soon began dating, with the pair splitting up nine months later. Sources cited the busy schedules both of them had as the reason they broke up.
Davidson is well aware of the public interest in his dating life, although he doesn't understand exactly why it is a big deal. Speaking on Jon Bernthal's podcast (via People), he revealed that dating 10 people in 12 years shouldn't be a big deal, especially when he met those women at work. He was also confused by the fact that "SNL" jokes would often reference his romantic relationships. "This was a really difficult thing to do," he said. "You feel small. You feel super insecure."
The star didn't enjoy the negativity and attention from dating Kim Kardashian
With Kim Kardashian being one of the most well-known people on the planet, the fact that she was dating Pete Davidson made headlines around the world. This was heightened further because she had recently split with her ex-husband Kanye West, who was seemingly unhappy with the pair seeing each other. In February 2022, West launched a tirade against Davidson and even encouraged fans to verbally harass him in public. The musician was later banned from Instagram for 24 hours after making threatening remarks to both Davidson and fellow comedian Trevor Noah. West continued to post about Davidson and his relationship with Kim Kardashian months later, including when the pair eventually split.
The negative attention and threats from West took a toll on Davidson. In August 2022, it was revealed that the comedian was in trauma therapy as a result of his interactions with West. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," a source told People. Although they were no longer together, Kardashian was supportive of Davidson seeking out therapy and criticized the behavior of her ex-husband.
He has been involved in a number of car crashes
March 2023 saw Pete Davidson involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills. While driving his vehicle at night with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, the comedian mounted the curb, hit a fire hydrant, and collided with a house. The building later had to be demolished due to the severity of the damage. Davidson was ultimately charged with reckless driving and ordered to serve 50 hours of community service. He avoided jail time as no one was injured and because his lawyers were able to negotiate a deal that will also see him attend 12 hours of traffic school.
Just a few months later, Davidson crashed his SUV while leaving a stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles. Onlookers saw him scrape the vehicle alongside a white wall, leaving extensive marks along the right side of the vehicle. Again, no one was injured and the incident doesn't seem to have landed the comedian in any trouble with the law.
His history with car accidents was referenced in his October 2023 appearance on "SNL." At the end of his "I'm Just Pete" sketch, Davidson jumps into a car with a woman and drives away before quickly hitting a nearby house. With the action now switching to dolls, in tribute to the "Barbie" movie, Davidson can be heard shouting, "Awh, not again!"
Pete Davidson feels like he has been bullied by SNL
Pete Davidson may well have been the youngest ever cast member on "SNL," joining the show when he was just 21 years old, but that doesn't mean that the experience has always been enjoyable. While he's said he is thankful for the opportunity it has given him, Davidson has also spoken out about how he feels he has been poorly treated at times by his fellow writers and comedians.
Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson revealed that he doesn't feel like the show has his back, despite having a strong relationship with executive producer Lorne Michaels. "I'm like, cold open, political punchlines. I'm like, 'Weekend Update' jokes," he said. "When I'm not there, they'll be like, 'Huh huh huh, but Pete's a f***ing jerk face.' And you're like, 'Whose side are you on?'"
On Jon Bernthal's podcast (via People), Davidson went into more detail about how jokes about his personal life made working on the show more difficult. Walking out to perform in front of a live audience that had just been laughing about him was not something he enjoyed. He said, "Then you've gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone. ... And you're like, 'I'm a f***ing loser, man.'"
Many of his tattoos are intended to hide scars
Anyone who is familiar with Pete Davidson will know that he has an extensive number of tattoos across his entire body. These range from references to previous girlfriends, such as designs in homage to Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, to designs by his friends such as Machine Gun Kelly. The comedian even has a matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus as the two appeared in an "SNL" sketch together as babies.
Davidson has, in recent years, begun to have many of these tattoos removed. He explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that this was a decision he made because of his career in Hollywood. It takes so long to cover up the tattoos when filming that it made more sense for the comedian to get rid of them completely.
What many people may not realize, though, is that one of the reasons that Davidson started getting tattoos in the first place was to cover up scars from self-harm. "I cut my chest," Davidson said to Charlamagne Tha God. "That's why I started getting tats on my chest, is to cover them." He also revealed that cutting often acts as a release for him when he is under stress, saying, "Whenever you're so manic and upset, sometimes that's the only thing that will work for me."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org