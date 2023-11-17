Terrifier 2 Theory: Is Art The Clown Secretly A Father?
Though slasher movies have consistently tried to outdo one another for decades, Damien Leone may have finally snatched the crown from horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. The first "Terrifier" movie contains one of the most gruesome kills in slasher history, but "Terrifier 2" handily outdid the original and was a hit with critics and audiences due to the brutal lengths of its extremity.
However, the ending of the first film and the plot of "Terrifier 2" opened the series up to a whole host of questions. After a mysterious force brings Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) back from the dead, it's up to Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her little brother, Jonathan (Elliot Fullam), to fight off the seemingly unstoppable killer.
Still, arguably the most interesting aspect of the hit horror sequel is that Art is revealed to be somehow connected to the siblings in "Terrifier 2." While many have suggested that Art could even be their father, a Redditor has poked several holes in this theory, offering some pretty convincing counterarguments.
On the r/terrifier subreddit, u/radioactive-ghost pointed out a few reasons why this "Terrifier 2" theory doesn't hold up. After you read them, it's easy to see the points the user is making and how they go against the theory that Art the Clown is Sienna and Jonathan's father.
Fans are still debating exactly what Art the Clown is
While the drawings from Sienna and Jonathan's deceased father suggest that he is linked to the siblings in some way, the Redditor pointed out that Art the Clown has a very specific appearance. Tall and lanky, with decaying teeth and a long hooked nose, the user argued that it wouldn't make sense for nobody to mention or recognize his similarity to their father, Mr. Shaw, in "Terrifier 2" if that's meant to be the case.
The user also pointed out that the telepathic connection Jonathan has with Art and the existence of the pale girl suggests that this is likely not the case. "Jonathan appears to possess some degree of telepathic connection with Art and/or the Little Pale Girl and never mentions a sense of familiarity," they pointed out.
Instead, the Redditor suggested two alternate theories that fans have been floating regarding Art's origins in the "Terrifier" franchise. "It read a lot more to me like Mr. Shaw was being tormented by visions and that his drawings were an outlet," they wrote. "I've also seen theories that perhaps he has powers that accidentally brought Art to life, which I find equally compelling."
Whether we will be getting more clues about Art the Clown's origins when "Terrifier 3" arrives in 2024 remains to be seen. However, it seems pretty likely, based on the huge financial gains that the second film made on its meager budget, that fans will definitely be returning to find out.