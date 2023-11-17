Terrifier 2 Theory: Is Art The Clown Secretly A Father?

Though slasher movies have consistently tried to outdo one another for decades, Damien Leone may have finally snatched the crown from horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. The first "Terrifier" movie contains one of the most gruesome kills in slasher history, but "Terrifier 2" handily outdid the original and was a hit with critics and audiences due to the brutal lengths of its extremity.

However, the ending of the first film and the plot of "Terrifier 2" opened the series up to a whole host of questions. After a mysterious force brings Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) back from the dead, it's up to Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her little brother, Jonathan (Elliot Fullam), to fight off the seemingly unstoppable killer.

Still, arguably the most interesting aspect of the hit horror sequel is that Art is revealed to be somehow connected to the siblings in "Terrifier 2." While many have suggested that Art could even be their father, a Redditor has poked several holes in this theory, offering some pretty convincing counterarguments.

On the r/terrifier subreddit, u/radioactive-ghost pointed out a few reasons why this "Terrifier 2" theory doesn't hold up. After you read them, it's easy to see the points the user is making and how they go against the theory that Art the Clown is Sienna and Jonathan's father.