Terrifier 3 Sets Release Date For Art The Clown's Next Rampage

Get ready for a red Christmas ... coming next Halloween.

Coming off the success of "Terrifier 2" in 2022, a third installment of the slasher franchise is on the way featuring what's bound to be more mayhem from Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). As is the case with most horror movie monsters, audiences can't get rid of Art that easily. And he'll be back on people's screens in no time, as Variety has unveiled the release date for "Terrifier 3." It'll come to theaters in North America on October 25, 2024, just in time for Halloween. However, the bloody festivities will center around a different holiday.

"Terrifier 3" is set to be a Christmas-time romp. Variety goes on to explain how the film will see Art the Clown "unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve." "Terrifer 3" will join the ranks of "Black Christmas" and "Krampus" as horror movies people can watch around the holidays, and it opens up all kinds of fun ways for Art to lay waste to his victims.