Terrifier 3 Sets Release Date For Art The Clown's Next Rampage
Get ready for a red Christmas ... coming next Halloween.
Coming off the success of "Terrifier 2" in 2022, a third installment of the slasher franchise is on the way featuring what's bound to be more mayhem from Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). As is the case with most horror movie monsters, audiences can't get rid of Art that easily. And he'll be back on people's screens in no time, as Variety has unveiled the release date for "Terrifier 3." It'll come to theaters in North America on October 25, 2024, just in time for Halloween. However, the bloody festivities will center around a different holiday.
"Terrifier 3" is set to be a Christmas-time romp. Variety goes on to explain how the film will see Art the Clown "unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve." "Terrifer 3" will join the ranks of "Black Christmas" and "Krampus" as horror movies people can watch around the holidays, and it opens up all kinds of fun ways for Art to lay waste to his victims.
Terrifier 3 will make it the most horrible time of the year
"Terrifier 2" was a big hit with horror fans, in part due to its gratuitous gore and sublimely dark sense of humor. It's safe to say the follow-up will only expand upon those ideas, with director Damien Leone commenting on what fans can expect, "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in 'Terrifier 3,' and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."
Bloody Disgusting managing director, Brad Miska, also released a statement that should get "Terrifier" fans very excited, "With an unwavering commitment to delivering precisely what the fans desire, Leone has crafted an entirely independent sequel. 'Terrifier 3' is going to have nastier kills, a bigger budget and an even crazier storyline." As a testament to the popularity of "Terrifier 2," the film was brought back into theaters starting on November 1 to celebrate its one-year anniversary. Plus, the re-release comes with an exclusive teaser for "Terrifier 3."
Horror fans have a lot to look forward to next Halloween. A week before "Terrifier 3" comes to theaters, "Smile 2" gets released, so there will be plenty of opportunities next October to get scared, thrilled, and maybe a little nauseated.