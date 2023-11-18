Does Eren Die In The Attack On Titan Finale
Hajime Isayama's vicious manga, "Attack on Titan," has elated and baffled fans since it concluded in 2021. Because of the creator's politics, the series has been a hotbed of controversy, making many wonder if the series is an allegory for fascism. But strip all that way, and the series is a clear anti-war story. Following the trials of Eren Jaeger (Yûki Kaji) as he tries to avenge the death of his mother, who was consumed by a cannibalistic Titan, the manga and resulting anime depict a corrupt military. Even Eren, who has the classic motivation of revenge, goes on to be the main antagonist of the series.
Ultimately, there was only one way for the "Attack on Titan" ending to go: Eren's death. After a time jump into his adulthood, Eren uses his ability to turn into the titular monster to construct The Rumbling, which will effectively destroy the entire world. Though it is revealed in the last episode that Eren's intentions were not purely evil, there is no coming back from creating a genocide. The only way to end the war and stop the Titan onslaught is for the anime's heroes to kill their best friends. Everyone — Eren most of all — agrees to this point, which is why he dies at the end of the sword wielded by his adopted sister and lover, Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa).
Attack on Titan could only end one way
In one act of mercy, "Attack On Titan" shows Eren giving the most important people in his life one final goodbye. Eren says his last words to Mikasa in a fantasy of what could have been, had they only run away together. But even in this fantasy, Mikasa understands that things aren't right. She knows no matter what, she has to kill the love of her life. In their parting, Eren asks her to forget about him and move on.
Eren's farewell to Armin (Marina Inoue) is slightly more illuminating. Eren tells his best friend he wishes he could live a life with Mikasa, but the die has been cast. There was only one way this could go: Eren practically destroying the entire world. After killing all but 20% of the population, his friends can defeat him, which would usher in an era of peace. After what Eren has done, there is no redemption. He has done too much and hurt too many people, which he accepts. All he wants is for his friends to make it out and for the Titan scourge to be destroyed — even at his own expense. Armin acknowledges this fact, admitting that because he is also complicit in the war, they will see each other again in hell. This result is the definition of a bittersweet ending. Eren was always fated to die, and "Attack on Titan" was always a tragedy.