Does Eren Die In The Attack On Titan Finale

Hajime Isayama's vicious manga, "Attack on Titan," has elated and baffled fans since it concluded in 2021. Because of the creator's politics, the series has been a hotbed of controversy, making many wonder if the series is an allegory for fascism. But strip all that way, and the series is a clear anti-war story. Following the trials of Eren Jaeger (Yûki Kaji) as he tries to avenge the death of his mother, who was consumed by a cannibalistic Titan, the manga and resulting anime depict a corrupt military. Even Eren, who has the classic motivation of revenge, goes on to be the main antagonist of the series.

Ultimately, there was only one way for the "Attack on Titan" ending to go: Eren's death. After a time jump into his adulthood, Eren uses his ability to turn into the titular monster to construct The Rumbling, which will effectively destroy the entire world. Though it is revealed in the last episode that Eren's intentions were not purely evil, there is no coming back from creating a genocide. The only way to end the war and stop the Titan onslaught is for the anime's heroes to kill their best friends. Everyone — Eren most of all — agrees to this point, which is why he dies at the end of the sword wielded by his adopted sister and lover, Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa).