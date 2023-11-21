How Old Is Chris Hemswoth's Thor? Marvel Confirms An Infinity War Mistake
In an ever-expanding franchise such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only natural that not everything lines up. For example, in "Avengers: Infinity War," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tells Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that he's 1,500 years old, meaning he would have been born around A.D. 520. The God of Thunder has obviously been around for a while, but this is in contrast to what viewers have seen previously — when Odin (Anthony Hopkins) recounts the A.D. 965 Battle of Tønsberg in the first "Thor" movie, Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are only children. Granted, Asgardians may look and behave like human children when they're 450 years old, but that's probably not what Marvel was going for.
This continuity error is acknowledged in the book "Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline," written by Anthony Breznican with Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) pops up in a redline alert in the 2018 chapter to address the inconsistency, asking, "Thor says he's 1500 years old, but wasn't he just a baby around 695 CE? I'd have an answer for y'all now, but Casey just spilled coffee all over the mainframe, bless his heart." It doesn't go into any further detail, but that's probably for the best since any attempted explanation of the inconsistency would probably just muddy the waters further. And ironically, the book itself contains an error, saying Thor was a baby "around 695 CE" rather than "in 965 CE," which may add to the confusion for some people.
We know exactly how old Thor is
Going off of the "Thor" films, the God of Thunder is roughly 1,050 years old, much younger than he tells Rocket. We know that Loki is a baby during the Battle of Tønsberg, and Thor confirms that he and Loki are the same age in "Thor: Ragnarok." Discussing a prank Loki once pulled on him, he says, "I went to pick up the snake to admire it, and he transformed back into himself, and he was like, 'Ah, it's me!' And then he stabbed me. We were 8 at the time." This brings up the question of why Thor would say he's 1,500 years old when he's younger than that. Perhaps living for centuries makes time an irrelevant concept to a god and everything starts blurring together at a certain point.
More than likely, someone goofed up on "Infinity War." It wouldn't be the first time, with Marvel releasing an official MCU timeline to resolve confusion following the infamous "eight years later" time jump presented between the events of "The Avengers" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which created a huge timeline inconsistency. With so many intricate details in the MCU that have to line up, though, especially as it concerns the Multiverse, the creatives can be forgiven for overlooking what's ultimately a triviality. Thor is old; that's all fans need to know about the character. Then again, perhaps the discrepancy is Loki's work. Seeing where he winds up at the end of "Loki" Season 2, perhaps he pulled one last time trick on his dear brother.