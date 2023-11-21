How Old Is Chris Hemswoth's Thor? Marvel Confirms An Infinity War Mistake

In an ever-expanding franchise such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only natural that not everything lines up. For example, in "Avengers: Infinity War," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tells Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that he's 1,500 years old, meaning he would have been born around A.D. 520. The God of Thunder has obviously been around for a while, but this is in contrast to what viewers have seen previously — when Odin (Anthony Hopkins) recounts the A.D. 965 Battle of Tønsberg in the first "Thor" movie, Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are only children. Granted, Asgardians may look and behave like human children when they're 450 years old, but that's probably not what Marvel was going for.

This continuity error is acknowledged in the book "Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline," written by Anthony Breznican with Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) pops up in a redline alert in the 2018 chapter to address the inconsistency, asking, "Thor says he's 1500 years old, but wasn't he just a baby around 695 CE? I'd have an answer for y'all now, but Casey just spilled coffee all over the mainframe, bless his heart." It doesn't go into any further detail, but that's probably for the best since any attempted explanation of the inconsistency would probably just muddy the waters further. And ironically, the book itself contains an error, saying Thor was a baby "around 695 CE" rather than "in 965 CE," which may add to the confusion for some people.