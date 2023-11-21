Star Trek: Who Is Ensign Sito Jaxa & What Happened To Her?

Even though actor Shannon Fill's time on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as Sito Jaxa was brief, the Starfleet ensign left a lasting impression on the franchise. In 1994, the character debuted in "The First Duty," when the Bajoran is still just a cadet at the Academy. While studying to boldly go where no one has gone before, her exceptional skills as a pilot earn her a spot on Nova Squadron, a gifted group of trainees that includes Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) and Nick Locerno (Robert Duncan McNeill), the leader. But everything changes when they attempt to cover up a tragic death that occured while the group tried the Kolvoord Starburst maneuver. Not even Nova Squadron can fly under the radar of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), who eventually convinces Wesley to come clean. Locarno takes the fall, but Sito's career will always be weighed down by her illicit actions.

Looking to atone for her past, the character returns in the episode "Lower Decks" assigned to Enterprise-D, thanks to Picard, working in security under the tutelage of Worf (Michael Dorn). But her quest for redemption is cut short when she embarks on a covert mission to aid a Federation informant in reaching Cardassian space while disguised as a terrorist. After the job, Sito was supposed to return, but unfortunately, only the remains of her destroyed escape pod are ever found. In response to the loss, Picard reveres her strength and bravery, saying, "She was the finest example of a Starfleet officer ... Her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her." The Starfleet captain probably has no idea how right he is when he makes that heartfelt statement.