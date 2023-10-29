Star Trek: Lower Decks S4 Episode 9 - Who Is Nicholas Locarno & Who Plays Him?

Since debuting on Paramount+ in 2020, the animated hit "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has arguably become one of the franchise's better offerings. It's also become an absolute haven for Star Trek fans who get their kicks via callbacks to series and events past. And "Lower Decks" has dropped more than a few doozies on viewers throughout its run — including reviving an infamous character from the annals of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

That character is disgraced former Starfleet cadet Nicholas "Nick" Locarno. The roguish Locarno was ultimately expelled from Starfleet Academy during the Season 5 episode "The First Duty" after performing a banned aerial maneuver that cost the life of a fellow classmate. Nick is never seen again until he turns up to make trouble in the "Lower Decks" episode "The Inner Fight." And, in a savvily winking bit of casting, the role is played by Robert Duncan McNeill in both episodes.

McNeill's name should be more than familiar to Star Trek fans, as he portrayed Lt. Tom Paris in all seven seasons of "Star Trek: Voyager" and reprised the role for a "Lower Decks" Season 2 cameo. While Paris remains McNeill's signature Star Trek role, Locarno was his first. Given Nick's appearance in "Lower Decks," it's a role McNeill will likely play a few more times.