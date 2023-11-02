Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Finale Tom Paris Joke Explained

Contains minor spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4, Episode 10 — "Old Friends, New Planets"

With more shows running concurrently than ever, "Star Trek" can boldly go where it's never gone before. That includes the world of animation with "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which takes a decidedly more comedic approach to the universe. Throughout its four seasons, "Lower Decks" has had no qualms about poking fun at "Star Trek" lore, and the Season 4 finale, titled "Old Friends, New Planets," had a major inside joke only the most dedicated fans would've noticed.

The scene involves Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) going back and forth on whether Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill) looks like Tom Paris (McNeill) from "Star Trek: Voyager." This is a meta-reference to the fact McNeill has played both characters throughout various "Star Trek" properties. His very first "Star Trek" role was Locarno back in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in the episode, "The First Duty." However, he'd get a different role a few years later in "Star Trek: Voyager" as Tom Paris, a part he'd play for 172 episodes.

The ensigns discuss how the two characters look alike due to them being played by the same person, so it makes sense they'd look the same. It's a fun reference "Lower Decks" can get away with while rewarding vigilant fans of the franchise who know when the same actor has appeared across Star Trek in different roles.