Is Harry Styles' Next Marvel Role Happening - Or Was It A Close Shave With The MCU?
Is Harry Styles sticking around in the MCU after his brief appearance at the end of "Eternals"? Kevin Feige says maybe!
In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Feige was asked if we'll see the British pop star return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you need a quick refresher, Styles popped up in the movie's post-credits scene as Eros, a member of the Eternals also known as Starfox, who also happens to be a prince of the planet Titan and Thanos' adoptive brother.
"He's excited. We're excited," Feige replied, giving absolutely zero specifics about how or why he knows about Styles' excitement level. From there, Feige demurred a bit more: "We will see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? That's a good question."
Then, the interviewer brought up the now-popular rumor that Taylor Swift might join the MCU as Dazzler in "Deadpool 3," alongside her famous friend Ryan Reynolds, and Feige still played coy. "A lot of musicians ... Yes. It's super exciting. But the X-Men are as solid and rich and a great concept ... People will see. Perhaps soon!" This really doesn't answer any questions regarding whether or not two massively enormous artists, both of whom have won the Grammy for album of the year, would show up for more bit parts in the MCU.
Could Harry Styles & Taylor Swift team-up for a mighty Marvel musical?
Let's be realistic for a moment. Harry Styles wrapped up a 22-month tour, Love On Tour, this past July, and his movie career seems to also be a priority after appearances in buzzy films like "My Policeman" and "Don't Worry Darling." Taylor Swift isn't even halfway through her world-spanning, record-smashing Eras Tour as of this writing, and she was just nominated for six Grammy Awards (including one for album of the year, which would set a new record for Swift if she took home her fourth one). These two people, to put it lightly, are busy. While Swift could potentially pop up as Dazzler in a super-short appearance as a favor for her friend Ryan Reynolds — who gave a shout-out to Swift's two cats in "Deadpool 2" — it would almost definitely be a one-off role. As for Styles, he might not want to sign on to a huge franchise for the next several years.
After the release of "The Marvels" set a new record low for the MCU, Kevin Feige would probably love to get stars like Styles and Swift on board for future projects ... but it does seem like a big ask for either of them. In any case, he'd have to make sure they appear in very different projects after Swift's re-release of "1989" spent all of its vault tracks dunking on Styles (the two stars dated in 2012).