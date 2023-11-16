Is Harry Styles' Next Marvel Role Happening - Or Was It A Close Shave With The MCU?

Is Harry Styles sticking around in the MCU after his brief appearance at the end of "Eternals"? Kevin Feige says maybe!

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Feige was asked if we'll see the British pop star return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you need a quick refresher, Styles popped up in the movie's post-credits scene as Eros, a member of the Eternals also known as Starfox, who also happens to be a prince of the planet Titan and Thanos' adoptive brother.

"He's excited. We're excited," Feige replied, giving absolutely zero specifics about how or why he knows about Styles' excitement level. From there, Feige demurred a bit more: "We will see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? That's a good question."

Then, the interviewer brought up the now-popular rumor that Taylor Swift might join the MCU as Dazzler in "Deadpool 3," alongside her famous friend Ryan Reynolds, and Feige still played coy. "A lot of musicians ... Yes. It's super exciting. But the X-Men are as solid and rich and a great concept ... People will see. Perhaps soon!" This really doesn't answer any questions regarding whether or not two massively enormous artists, both of whom have won the Grammy for album of the year, would show up for more bit parts in the MCU.