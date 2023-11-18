Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Episode 7: Why The REAL Big Bad Sounds So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

While "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" may have originally been billed as an adaptation that's much closer to the look and feel of the source material by Bryan O'Malley, it doesn't take long before fans will likely notice that this doesn't quite line up with what they're seeing on screen. In fact, by the end of the first episode, Scott (Michael Cera) has seemingly been killed, leaving Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as the one left to pick up the pieces.

Of course, Scott isn't really dead but has been but has instead been kidnapped by none other than... himself from the future? That's right, the baddie in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is Future Scott (Will Forte), a bitter version of our protagonist who is upset that his relationship with Ramona didn't turn out the way that he wanted it to.

However, if you heard Forte as Future Scott in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and immediately thought to yourself, "Hey, I know that voice!" it's probably for a pretty good reason. After all, the actor has over 120 credits to his name. Still, we're going to thin those ranks down a little and give you five roles that you might know him from more specifically.