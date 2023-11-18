Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Episode 7: Why The REAL Big Bad Sounds So Familiar
This article contains spoilers for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
While "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" may have originally been billed as an adaptation that's much closer to the look and feel of the source material by Bryan O'Malley, it doesn't take long before fans will likely notice that this doesn't quite line up with what they're seeing on screen. In fact, by the end of the first episode, Scott (Michael Cera) has seemingly been killed, leaving Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as the one left to pick up the pieces.
Of course, Scott isn't really dead but has been but has instead been kidnapped by none other than... himself from the future? That's right, the baddie in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is Future Scott (Will Forte), a bitter version of our protagonist who is upset that his relationship with Ramona didn't turn out the way that he wanted it to.
However, if you heard Forte as Future Scott in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and immediately thought to yourself, "Hey, I know that voice!" it's probably for a pretty good reason. After all, the actor has over 120 credits to his name. Still, we're going to thin those ranks down a little and give you five roles that you might know him from more specifically.
Will Forte starred in The Last Man on Earth for four seasons
Will Forte was at the heart of the high-concept sitcom "The Last Man on Earth" for the entirety of the series. The comedian played Phil Tandy Miller, the man who is believed to be the titular sole survivor of a deadly pandemic. Of course, over the course of the series, he finds several other survivors, and they even begin the process of trying to rebuild civilization to some degree.
All the same, the oddly apocalyptic stakes of this comedy series help to set it apart from most other sitcoms, even if the idea of a disease suddenly arriving and wiping out the majority of humanity isn't quite as ridiculous and funny as it once was following the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, though, "The Last Man on Earth" remains a beloved addition to the 2010s sitcom pantheon, scoring strong reviews from critics and fans alike across the entirety of its four-season run. Furthermore, the series also features other notable names like Kristen Schaal, January Jones, and Mary Steenburgen.
The actor and comedian is in two episodes of I Think You Should Leave
You may also recognize Will Forte from his roles in the cult comedy hit, "I Think You Should Leave." Tim Robinson's sketch comedy series has featured the actor twice in its totally absurd world of motorcycle-obsessed aliens, loaded nacho-loving suitors, and socially inept misfits.
Fans of "I Think You Should Leave" will surely recall the skit that closed out Season 1, Episode 2 ("Thanks for Thinking They Are Cool"). "The Man" sees Forte as another bitter old man, much like in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," except in this case, the character is out for revenge against a baby who once kept him awake on an airplane trip.
Of course, his other appearance on "I Think You Should Leave" is equally ridiculous. In Season 3, Episode 2 ("I Can Do Whatever I Want"), Forte plays a man with an unbelievably long ponytail who faces the prospect of losing it after he crawls under a car rather than simply walking around it. For fans of the series, these kinds of improbable situations are exactly why they continue to watch the Netflix series, and, of course, Forte is right at home in them.
Will Forte was on eight seasons of Saturday Night Live
Naturally, the place that many fans may know Will Forte from is his long-running stint on "Saturday Night Live." The comedian was a cast member of the sketch comedy series for a full decade, from 2002 to 2012, and starred in over 150 episodes of the NBC staple as a result.
Fans of the run may recall pivotal Forte characters like Greg Stink, a news anchor who is forced to regularly comment on the women's hygiene products that sponsor his show, or hapless office worker Andy, who can only answer every phone call he receives with the same stressed out refrains.
Of course, extremely awkward, offputting, and strange-looking characters are among Forte's most memorable creations. As such, "Saturday Night Live" fans might also recall other notable Forte efforts like Lyle Kane or The Falconer, a character who looks similar to Phil from "The Last Man on Earth." Still, one of these characters is more well-known than all the others, thanks to him garnering his own movie series.
Forte played the titular role of MacGruber
Will Forte played the satirical character MacGruber in several sketches during his time on "Saturday Night Live," and as with previous "SNL" characters like Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) of "Wayne's World" or Steve (Will Ferrell) and Doug (Christ Kattan) from "A Night at the Roxbury," the character was popular enough that he eventually garnered his own spin-off film.
Heavily inspired by the '80s action series, "MacGyver," "MacGruber" sees Forte playing the titular role of a super spy and secret agent who repeatedly fails to complete his mission despite seemingly having skills similar to the famed character played by Richard Dean Anderson.
The burgeoning popularity of the character would go on to land him recurring roles in commercials and a 2021 sequel that eventually morphed into a Peacock series that continues the adventures of MacGruber. Still, there is at least one final sketch comedy series that we'd be remiss to ignore when looking back at some of the most well-known roles of Forte's career.
Forte is a regular fixture of the Tim & Eric sketch comedy series
The actor and comedian has also worked extensively with fellow comedians Tim and Eric on their various comedic projects over the years. Will Forte joined the deliberately cringy duo for an episode of their late-night spoof, "Tim and Eric Nite Live" back in 2007.
He returned to join the established sketch performers for six episodes of their next and likely best-known show, "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" and also returned to join them for "Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie" in 2012, and "Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories" in 2017.
While there are several other notable movies and series that you might know a famed comedic presence like Forte from, these are undoubtedly some of his most fondly remembered roles. As for where the committed comedic performer will show up next, we'll wait to be just as surprised as his longtime fans.