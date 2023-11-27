Marvel Is Giving A Captain America 4 Mutant A Brand New Role

A major "Captain America: Brave New World" character, Shira Haas' Sabra, will apparently be getting a significant rework from their comic counterpart. Reports from a Hollywood scooper on social media suggest the actor's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be quite different from what readers are used to on the page.

Sabra, who first appeared in "Incredible Hulk" #250 (by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema), is an Israeli superhero and mutant who works as an agent for her country's secret service. Sabra's mutant powers include superhuman enhancements, including increased speed, strength, and endurance. She can also grant people superpowers and give her life energy to others while healing them as well.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), @CanWeGetSomeToast shared that the recently announced reshoots for "Captain America: Brave New World" do not include any changes to Sabra in relation to real-life events. However, it also seems the hero's backstory has gotten a few tweaks. @CanWeGetSomeToast wrote, "To be clear, neither Palestine nor Israel is mentioned in 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'. Sabra works for the CIA and the reshoots have nothing to do with her."

That said, it appears Marvel is steering clear of the character's heritage and largely ignoring her Israeli-related comic book storylines.