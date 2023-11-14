Friends Star Matt LeBlanc Says Tearjerking Goodbye To Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has penned an emotional tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.

"Friends" fans around the world were shocked when it was confirmed in late October that Perry, who famously played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the Emmy-winning sitcom, had died. Perry was 54 years old. Following his death, his "Friends" co-stars jointly released a statement honoring him.

Now, LeBlanc, who starred as Bing's goofy roommate Joey Tribbiani, has penned a tear-jerking goodbye to his late friend. "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," the actor shared.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," LeBlanc joked, ending his tribute. In addition to his emotional words, which reflect on their enduring friendship, LeBlanc shared several stills of Joey and Chandler together, highlighting just how hilarious (and adorable) the duo were on "Friends."