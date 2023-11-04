The Significance Of Where Matthew Perry's Funeral Was Held, Explained

With news of Matthew Perry's funeral reaching the internet, folks around the world have kept up their appreciation of him. Naturally, many have continued sharing their favorite Chandler Bing lines, moments, and "Friends" episodes on social media. After all, "Friends" is Perry's most well-known entertainment endeavor, and Chandler is the role he has become synonymous with. However, being remembered for a specific project or character wasn't his top priority, as he explained during an appearance on "Q with Tom Power."

Throughout his life, Perry didn't shy away from sharing his experience with alcohol and substance use disorders. He also made it clear that he wanted to help those in similar situations in any way he could — an effort that meant a lot to him. "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want [my desire to help people with substance abuse issues] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that," he said. "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people."

In the wake of his death and funeral, Matthew Perry will be fondly remembered as both a skilled actor as well as a selfless human being. May he rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).