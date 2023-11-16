Frasier Fans Are Wrong: The Revival Is Better Without Niles

Since its debut, 2023's "Frasier" has been the subject of many fan debates. Debates have sprung up about fans' hatred for Dr. Crane, how the revival run forever alters the original show's legacy, and the series' willingness to forego easy nostalgia grabs to take narrative risks. Mostly, "Frasier" dares to give audiences the one thing they'd never thought they'd see — a world where Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has stopped spending time with his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). And, you know what? In the end, it's the right choice.

Please, hold back your fury! Nobody's saying that Niles is a weak character or a low point within the world of "Frasier." In this new series, there just isn't a place for him. But that's a clever and thoughtful choice that the series commits to for Frasier's emotional growth. By sending Frasier back to Boston and asking him to start his life over — without the friends he made at "Cheers" nor the colleagues and family members from his Seattle days — the series takes a more meaningful turn than the fluffy and cameo-fest it could've been. Frasier's character feels placed under a microscope, reminding us of the friendless, lonely psychiatrist audiences first met when he set about courting Diane Chambers (Shelley Long).

Yes, Niles is missed. But due to his absence, the show has explored the ravages of aging, the poignancy of losing touch with loved ones, and remembering it's never too late to evolve.