Some Frasier Fans Hate Frasier - And That's A Good Thing

There's one simple fact about "Frasier" that you can't dispute, both in the original series and the brand-new Paramount+ revival: its titular psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) is a pretentious fussbudget.

As legions of fans reunite with Dr. Frasier Crane for the first time in almost two decades, though, a surprising number of them are shocked at how unpleasant he can be. Scour the internet and you'll find viewers reporting that Frasier can be unlikable. They feel that he's a little snobby, a bit unprofessional, and rather obnoxiously obsessed with the finer things in life. They don't buy that he'd sell himself out to become a "Dr. Phil"-style talk show host, nor that his relationship with Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) would deteriorate this far.

Yet clearly, people are just forgetting who Frasier is. Go back to his first appearances in "Cheers" in the 1980s, where he was introduced to the world as the possible romantic soulmate of the queen of high-class social pretention, Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). Follow his journey through the original "Frasier." Yes, he grows, and he develops, but he's still Frasier — the kind of guy whose absurd pretentiousness might swallow him alive at any moment. And if fans dare to rewatch Frasier's earlier appearances — if they allow themselves to look past the warm and fuzzy young memories of watching "Frasier" and "Cheers" when they were younger, and stop glossing over his worst actions — you'll realize that the man in the new show is, indeed, the same man as the old one.

That's not just okay, though: it's great. Because Frasier being a flawed and infuriating person doesn't just make him realistic, but also solidifies his place as one of the most iconic sitcom characters of all-time.