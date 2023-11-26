The Shape Of Loki's Throne In The Season 2 Finale Is More Crucial Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"

From his very first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Thor," Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has long desired to sit on a throne, and in the Season 2 finale of "Loki," the Asgardian God finds himself on one of his own designs. However, it's not on Earth, Asgard, or another realm he's tried to rule in the past as a villain; instead, Loki becomes the nucleus of the Marvel multiverse as the protector of timelines, with the antihero finally taking his place on a throne he could never have predicted he'd end up on.

In the beautiful scene, Loki tells his friends, "I know what I want. I know what kind of God I need to be. For you. For all of us," before walking across the dangerous chaos of the Temporal Loom and bringing dying branches together. The inverted Loom looks like an hourglass – a consistent visual theme in "Loki" seen in imagery for the Time Variance Authority and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) representing time. After magically restoring the timelines, Loki sits on a throne with branches wrapping around him, forming a tree-like structure. The shape of his throne is significant, as it resembles Yggdrasill, the World Tree. In the comics, Yggdrasill connects the Nine Realms. But, in "Loki," it connects the timelines to the multiverse. The timelines being literal branches of Yggdrasill is a brilliant touch and representative of his journey. Loki has more purpose and importance than ever before as God Loki.