The Stranger Things Cast Become Marvel's X-Men In Astonishing Concept Art

The X-Men have officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with projects tactfully integrating mutants from Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on "Ms. Marvel" and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to Professor X's (Patrick Stewart) cameo alongside the Illuminati in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Beast (Kelsey Grammer) appearing in the post-credits scene of "The Marvels," and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) returning with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."

With so many members of the fan-favorite superteam to cast in the future, artist Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) has shared what many of the actors on "Stranger Things" would look like if they played the X-Men in the MCU, including Eleven actor Millie Bobby Brown as the powerful psychic Jean Grey, Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard as the energy-powered Cyclops, Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo as the furry blue Beast, Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb McLaughlin as the time-traveling mutant Bishop, Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery as the card-slinging Gambit, Jim Hopper actor David Harbour as the villainous Sabretooth, and Max Mayfield actor Sadie Sink as the diamond-skinned Emma Frost.