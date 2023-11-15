The Stranger Things Cast Become Marvel's X-Men In Astonishing Concept Art
The X-Men have officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with projects tactfully integrating mutants from Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on "Ms. Marvel" and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to Professor X's (Patrick Stewart) cameo alongside the Illuminati in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Beast (Kelsey Grammer) appearing in the post-credits scene of "The Marvels," and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) returning with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."
With so many members of the fan-favorite superteam to cast in the future, artist Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) has shared what many of the actors on "Stranger Things" would look like if they played the X-Men in the MCU, including Eleven actor Millie Bobby Brown as the powerful psychic Jean Grey, Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard as the energy-powered Cyclops, Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo as the furry blue Beast, Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb McLaughlin as the time-traveling mutant Bishop, Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery as the card-slinging Gambit, Jim Hopper actor David Harbour as the villainous Sabretooth, and Max Mayfield actor Sadie Sink as the diamond-skinned Emma Frost.
The MCU already has several Stranger Things connections
While a "Stranger Things" takeover of the X-Men in the MCU would be a lot of fun, several members of the cast and crew of the hit series already have connections to the franchise, most notably "Thunderbolts" actor David Harbour, who is reprising his role as the Russian hero Red Guardian from 2021's "Black Widow." Meanwhile, Sadie Sink has been rumored to appear in the same film as the villain Songbird, and Shawn Levy, who is directing "Deadpool 3," has been a director and producer of "Stranger Things" since its beginning.
Obviously, no fan expects the entire cast of the Netflix series to start donning the X-Men spandex, but with "Stranger Things" Season 5 restarting production and the actors soon freed up from their long-term obligations, at least one or two could eventually find their way into the MCU. Unless that happens, however, Kode Abdo's art is as close as fans will get.