David Harbour Embraces The Underdog Status Of The Thunderbolts

Throughout the first four phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've been introduced to a variety of extremely powerful superpowered teams, though the majority of those teams seem to blur the line between superheroes and supervillains. The Guardians of the Galaxy are (for better or worse) essentially a group of superpowered outlaws with good intentions, while the Illuminati (whom we met briefly in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") run an oppressive government regime from behind the scenes.

Even the Avengers themselves have been shown to cross the line into full-blown villainous territory, most notably during the events of "Captain America: Civil War." Now, the upcoming Marvel film "Thunderbolts" is set to introduce fans to a brand new superteam — one which exclusively features antiheroes and villains from previous MCU projects, such as Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Also joining this team are "Black Widow" stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour, who reprise their roles as Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, respectively.

Although it's certainly interesting to see all of these morally gray characters return as heroes, there's no question that the group seems like a poor imitation of their other superteam counterparts — something which "Thunderbolts" star David Harbour says makes their antics all the more entertaining.