David Harbour Embraces The Underdog Status Of The Thunderbolts
Throughout the first four phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've been introduced to a variety of extremely powerful superpowered teams, though the majority of those teams seem to blur the line between superheroes and supervillains. The Guardians of the Galaxy are (for better or worse) essentially a group of superpowered outlaws with good intentions, while the Illuminati (whom we met briefly in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") run an oppressive government regime from behind the scenes.
Even the Avengers themselves have been shown to cross the line into full-blown villainous territory, most notably during the events of "Captain America: Civil War." Now, the upcoming Marvel film "Thunderbolts" is set to introduce fans to a brand new superteam — one which exclusively features antiheroes and villains from previous MCU projects, such as Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Also joining this team are "Black Widow" stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour, who reprise their roles as Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, respectively.
Although it's certainly interesting to see all of these morally gray characters return as heroes, there's no question that the group seems like a poor imitation of their other superteam counterparts — something which "Thunderbolts" star David Harbour says makes their antics all the more entertaining.
David Harbour loves the fact that the Thunderbolts are all losers
In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, "Stranger Things" and "Hellboy" star David Harbour embraced the underdog status of "Thunderbolts," saying that he enjoys how dysfunctional and chaotic the eponymous team of antiheroes can be. "We're like losers, which I like (laughs). We're the losers," Harbour explained. "I think it's fun to watch us just mess everything up. It's very funny, there's also a lot of pathos in that. There's a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong and — because of character flaws — keep messing things up."
Harbour went on to explain that the team doesn't get the same respect that the Avengers have earned in the past and said, "There's a lot to draw on" due to the less-than-flattering reputation of this new superhero team. Harbour also teased the fact that this shabby group of underdogs could have a major impact on the storyline of Marvel's Phase 5, hinting that something extremely important happens during the events of "Thunderbolts."
In any case, David Harbour's comments make it clear that he absolutely loves being a member of the most dysfunctional team in the MCU, and this group of underdogs will have a major impact on the story to come.