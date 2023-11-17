Does Brie Larson Really Sing On Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?
This article contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Episodes 1 and 2
The "Scott Pilgrim" franchise gets a fresh coat of paint in Netflix's new adaptation of the comic series by Bryan O'Malley. But while the new show may begin in a way that is familiar to fans of Edgar Wright's movie and the source material, it's clear by the end of the first episode that things are going to go a little bit differently this time around.
After Scott (Michael Cera) turns into coins during his battle with Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and is presumed dead by all, his ex-girlfriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson) shows up to sing a self-serving tribute to him at his funeral. However, fans might wonder if that's actually "The Marvels" star Larson behind the microphone in the Netflix mini-series.
As it turns out, it's the singer for the appropriately Canadian electronic-alternative band Metric who takes on vocal duties in the second episode of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." Though they performed a Metric original, "Black Sheep," with Larson providing vocals in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," the song that Envy performs at Scott's funeral is a classic from another well-known Canadian artist.
That's Emily Haines of Metric singing a Sarah McLachlan hit
At Scott's funeral in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Envy Adams shows up to sing the Sarah McLachlan classic "I Will Remember You." While it may begin in much the same way the original version does, it eventually takes on a much more Metric flavor. As a bouncy dance beat comes into the background, the song speeds up, and Metric singer Emily Haines makes the iconic tune her own.
While Brie Larson's appearance as Envy Adams in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" is memorable, especially in the wake of her change from up-and-coming actor to international superstar, the scene from "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" in which Emily Haines is singing in her place will likely be Envy's most memorable moment for fans who watch the Netflix series.
Still, considering the fact that "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" goes in such a drastically different direction from both the original comics and the live-action film, it's possible that we could see these characters, including Envy Adams, again in a future project. Of course, that will depend on the success of the Netflix project and whether its many busy performers can make it back to do some more voice-acting. At least we don't have to worry about them aging out of their roles in animation. And perhaps Brie Larson will get a chance to sing one more time.