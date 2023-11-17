Does Brie Larson Really Sing On Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

This article contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Episodes 1 and 2

The "Scott Pilgrim" franchise gets a fresh coat of paint in Netflix's new adaptation of the comic series by Bryan O'Malley. But while the new show may begin in a way that is familiar to fans of Edgar Wright's movie and the source material, it's clear by the end of the first episode that things are going to go a little bit differently this time around.

After Scott (Michael Cera) turns into coins during his battle with Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) in "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and is presumed dead by all, his ex-girlfriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson) shows up to sing a self-serving tribute to him at his funeral. However, fans might wonder if that's actually "The Marvels" star Larson behind the microphone in the Netflix mini-series.

As it turns out, it's the singer for the appropriately Canadian electronic-alternative band Metric who takes on vocal duties in the second episode of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." Though they performed a Metric original, "Black Sheep," with Larson providing vocals in "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," the song that Envy performs at Scott's funeral is a classic from another well-known Canadian artist.