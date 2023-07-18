Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Stopped Michael Cera From Giving Up On Acting

We have "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" to thank for the cinematic enigma that is Michael Cera.

The Canadian-born Cera had been working as an actor since the late '90s, but it wasn't until he landed the role of "Superbad" that he was thrust into the spotlight. Only 19 at the time, Cera and his costar Jonah Hill became overnight sensations thanks to the 2007 raunchy comedy. The film emerged as a box office success and instant teenage classic, making Cera one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. That same year, Cera found himself opposite Elliot Page in the Oscar-winning "Juno."

For Cera, the extra attention was overwhelming. While speaking with The Guardian, Cera opened up about how his experience with both "Superbad" and "Juno" left him in a less-than-ideal situation. "I didn't know how to handle walking down the street," Cera explained. "Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird," the actor added, saying that the unwanted attention from the public didn't allow him to "respectfully establish his own boundaries." For a while, Cera thought that it was time to leave show business behind. The actor purposefully tried to avoid roles that would make him even more recognizable, saying no to gigs like hosting "Saturday Night Live."

And while he wanted to say goodbye to the industry, he was locked into Edgar Wright's now cult classic "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." Cera attributes the 2010 action-comedy for helping him remain an actor. "I was already committed to it, and went and did it, and obviously feel so grateful that that happened," the actor explained.