Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Stopped Michael Cera From Giving Up On Acting
We have "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" to thank for the cinematic enigma that is Michael Cera.
The Canadian-born Cera had been working as an actor since the late '90s, but it wasn't until he landed the role of "Superbad" that he was thrust into the spotlight. Only 19 at the time, Cera and his costar Jonah Hill became overnight sensations thanks to the 2007 raunchy comedy. The film emerged as a box office success and instant teenage classic, making Cera one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood. That same year, Cera found himself opposite Elliot Page in the Oscar-winning "Juno."
For Cera, the extra attention was overwhelming. While speaking with The Guardian, Cera opened up about how his experience with both "Superbad" and "Juno" left him in a less-than-ideal situation. "I didn't know how to handle walking down the street," Cera explained. "Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird," the actor added, saying that the unwanted attention from the public didn't allow him to "respectfully establish his own boundaries." For a while, Cera thought that it was time to leave show business behind. The actor purposefully tried to avoid roles that would make him even more recognizable, saying no to gigs like hosting "Saturday Night Live."
And while he wanted to say goodbye to the industry, he was locked into Edgar Wright's now cult classic "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." Cera attributes the 2010 action-comedy for helping him remain an actor. "I was already committed to it, and went and did it, and obviously feel so grateful that that happened," the actor explained.
Edgar Wright says Michael Cera was the only choice for Scott Pilgrim
Based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels of the same name, "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" wasn't a financial success — it grossed just shy of $50M a the global box office, but it stands out as a major highlight in both Michael Cera and director Edgar Wright's filmography. The film, which features early performances from now icons like Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, and Anna Kendrick, has emerged as one of the most notable films from the 2010s.
While the film largely works because of its invigorating and rich, video game-like visuals, a lot of the film's shtick relies on Cera's awkward but equally confident performance as the titular character. In the film, the anxious and self-doubting Scott Pilgrim finds himself fighting Ramona's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes. For Wright, there was no better actor to take on the role of Pilgrim than Cera. "Michael was the only person that I thought of for Scott Pilgrim," Wright told Rotten Tomatoes in 2021. "Anybody that was more – and this sounds like a sort of criticism of Michael, but it's not – but anybody who was more obviously studly and macho, didn't seem to me like the right thing for Scott Pilgrim."
"Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" may have been overlooked at the time of its release, but its popularity has only grown in recent years. In fact, the multimedia franchise is set to receive the animated treatment thanks to Netflix. The best part? Cera is set to return as the voice of Scott Pilgrim alongside the rest of the original cast.
Michael Cera's post-Scott Pilgrim career is filled with highlights
Following the release of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," Michael Cera tried his best to take on projects that excited him but, more importantly, allowed him to balance fame and his personal life. "I knew that it wasn't just like constantly fanning the flames to get bigger and bigger," the actor said in his chat with The Guardian. "I think I wanted to be a working actor who can enjoy my day-to-day life, and the world that I've created for myself. I think that was the overall thing I was trying to figure out."
A decade after the film's release, Cera seems to have found his stride, focusing on a diverse array of projects. He appeared as a fictional version of himself in the apocalyptic-comedy "This Is the End," where he famously got to chew scenery alongside pop sensation Rihanna and his "Superbad" co-stars Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. He also returned as George Michael Bluth in the revival seasons of "Arrested Development." More importantly, Cera gave the performance of a lifetime in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: The Return" as Wally "Brando" Brennan.
Now, the actor is focused on his next challenge, playing Allan in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated "Barbie," a film that he says he was "desperate to be a part of..." In "Barbie," Cera plays Ken's (Ryan Gosling) best friend. While it remains to be seen how long Cera continues to act, one thing is certain: we're all grateful he didn't leave Hollywood behind.