Marvel Toy May Reveal Loki's New Name After The Season 2 Finale
There's plenty to unpack from the ending of "Loki" Season 2. From the Time Variance Authority shifting gears to track Kang variants to Mobius (Owen Wilson) retiring to find his purpose in life, there was no lack of character development in the finale. However, all eyes are on the titular god as the show revealed Loki's new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) destroys the Temporal Loom, he ascends to a level we haven't seen from the fan-favorite character before. His power now seemingly rivals He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and the titular god gets a new costume fitting his new job of holding the multiverse together. It didn't take long for the internet to dub this new version of Loki the "God of Stories," a title the character received in the comics after a similar power-up. However, it seems that's not his official new moniker.
As hinted by an upcoming Funko Pop!, Marvel Studios might have dubbed the character "God Loki." @DisTrackers posted the first look at Funko's cute figurine on X, formerly known as Twitter, which features God Loki sitting on his newly-created golden throne. While Loki has always seen himself as an almighty force, his new name further showcases the character finally accepting his glorious purpose.
God Loki's story isn't over
Marvel Studios giving Loki the new title of "God Loki" may signify there's more to his story than the "Loki" Season 2 finale made it seem. While it undoubtedly looks like the series put a bow on his MCU journey, Tom Hiddleston has been in a similar position before, and he's learned not to assume anything.
"I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston told Comic Book about the possibility Loki's story is over. "I've written to Kevin Feige and [Marvel executives Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso] and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about it."
Although Marvel Studios has yet to announce any continuation of God Loki's story, it seems only fitting that the man holding the multiverse together would play a significant role in the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Naturally, all eyes turn toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" as his next possible appearance. Given the importance of the multiverse in those event films, we'd be surprised if the god holding it all together didn't appear. Either way, it's hard to imagine Marvel benching a popular character like Loki, so despite no confirmation, it feels safe to say his story is far from over.