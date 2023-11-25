Marvel Toy May Reveal Loki's New Name After The Season 2 Finale

There's plenty to unpack from the ending of "Loki" Season 2. From the Time Variance Authority shifting gears to track Kang variants to Mobius (Owen Wilson) retiring to find his purpose in life, there was no lack of character development in the finale. However, all eyes are on the titular god as the show revealed Loki's new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) destroys the Temporal Loom, he ascends to a level we haven't seen from the fan-favorite character before. His power now seemingly rivals He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and the titular god gets a new costume fitting his new job of holding the multiverse together. It didn't take long for the internet to dub this new version of Loki the "God of Stories," a title the character received in the comics after a similar power-up. However, it seems that's not his official new moniker.

As hinted by an upcoming Funko Pop!, Marvel Studios might have dubbed the character "God Loki." @DisTrackers posted the first look at Funko's cute figurine on X, formerly known as Twitter, which features God Loki sitting on his newly-created golden throne. While Loki has always seen himself as an almighty force, his new name further showcases the character finally accepting his glorious purpose.