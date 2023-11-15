What Happened To Daryl Mitchell After NCIS: New Orleans?

When "NCIS: New Orleans" was canceled back in 2021, fans found themselves having to say goodbye to a number of beloved characters. That includes Daryl Mitchell's Patton Plame, a talented cyber specialist who grows into an absolutely vital part of the team over the course of the series. At the time, Mitchell expressed sadness over the end of "NCIS: New Orleans," writing on Instagram: "This was my home for 7 years, my heart is so heavy. So hard when this is over, I will always love my cast and crew."

While the end of "NCIS: New Orleans" was a turning point for Mitchell, it was not the end of his career. In the time following his stint as Triple P, the actor would continue on with another major role in a flagship series — one that he had long been portraying concurrently with his "NCIS: New Orleans" part. Indeed, fans only have to look to AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" to see what has become of Mitchell.