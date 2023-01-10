Fear The Walking Dead Will Meet Its End With Season 8

While the emotional "Walking Dead" series finale may have spelled the end of the hit zombie TV series in its original form, the "Walking Dead" franchise soldiers on. For instance, Danai Gurira is writing an upcoming "Walking Dead" spinoff about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira), which will be just one of multiple new "Walking Dead" branded projects to start up in the wake of the original show ending.

Well prior to the announcement of this new slate of upcoming series, "Fear the Walking Dead" debuted as the TV series' first spinoff in 2015. Since then the show has continued for seven seasons through June of 2022. AMC first confirmed "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 8 midway through its seventh season, in late 2021. At that time, however, details about Season 8 remained scarce, including a release date.

That changed as of January 10, 2023, when AMC shared a batch of new information about the upcoming "Fear the Walking Dead" season during a Television Critics Association press tour presentation. As it turns out, in addition to unveiling a release schedule for Season 8, the network also confirmed that this next season will mark the end of "Fear the Walking Dead."