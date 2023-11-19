Spartacus Spin-Off Series Coming To Starz - And The First Plot Details Are Wild

The series "Spartacus" consisted of three seasons and a prequel miniseries before the sword-and-sandal historical drama was canceled in 2013. A decade later, Starz is reigniting the franchise with a brand-new series, "Spartacus: House of Ashur," set within the same universe as its predecessors but with a fascinating twist.

Instead of giving viewers a continuation of the events that took place at the end of Season 3, "Spartacus: War of the Damned," according to TVLine, the new program will follow a "what if?" scenario, asking, what would happen if the conniving and manipulative Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) didn't lose his head in the finale of Season 2, "Spartacus: Vengeance," and was instead offered the gladiator school once owned by House Batiatus, the place where Spartacus began his rebellion against Rome?

Fans recall that Ashur was once a gladiator before an injury ended his days in the arena. He then became a bookkeeper and errand boy for Quintus Lentulus Batiatus (John Hannah) before assisting Praetor Gaius Claudius Glaber (Craig Parker) in hunting down Spartacus after the massacre at the Ludus. He eventually was killed by Naevia (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) on Mount Vesuvius, but it appears the new Starz series will retcon that ordeal and set it up so he can craft the next class of champions.

Tarabay will return to reprise the role after appearing in 21 episodes of the "Spartacus" series and all six entries of the prequel, "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena." Since his departure, the actor has been in movies like "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and has worked on "The Expanse" and "Stargirl." Now, Tarabay is set to return to the world of "Spartacus," and he isn't the only individual being brought back for the new project.