Chainsaw Man's Makima Can Defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo With One Move

Every anime series needs its superpowered, unstoppable force of a character. Whether they happen to be heroes or villains, these characters define the fictional realities they inhabit and are seen as the epitome of power in their universes. Two such characters are Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) in "Jujutsu Kaisen" and Makima (Tomori Kusunoki/Suzie Yeung) in "Chainsaw Man." Gojo is a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High and the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer in the world. Meanwhile, Makima is the head of the Public Safety Devil Hunter Organization and a secret devil herself, as was revealed by her survival after being brutally gunned down.

However, even if anime fans don't know the full extent of Makima's abilities in "Chainsaw Man," manga readers have a leg up. Makima is known as the Control Devil and has the ability to manipulate the actions of anyone she deems to be inferior to herself. With this in mind, despite Gojo's unfathomable power, Makima could potentially defeat him, but only if she were able to find something to look down upon him for.

Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes and Infinite abilities give him access to an array of powers that could reasonably be referred to as god-tier. He can control both matter and cursed energy around him in "Jujutsu Kaisen," making him almost completely unstoppable. This is so much the case that his enemies don't even try to kill him during the Shibuya Incident, instead opting to imprison him.