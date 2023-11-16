Chainsaw Man's Makima Can Defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo With One Move
Every anime series needs its superpowered, unstoppable force of a character. Whether they happen to be heroes or villains, these characters define the fictional realities they inhabit and are seen as the epitome of power in their universes. Two such characters are Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) in "Jujutsu Kaisen" and Makima (Tomori Kusunoki/Suzie Yeung) in "Chainsaw Man." Gojo is a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High and the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer in the world. Meanwhile, Makima is the head of the Public Safety Devil Hunter Organization and a secret devil herself, as was revealed by her survival after being brutally gunned down.
However, even if anime fans don't know the full extent of Makima's abilities in "Chainsaw Man," manga readers have a leg up. Makima is known as the Control Devil and has the ability to manipulate the actions of anyone she deems to be inferior to herself. With this in mind, despite Gojo's unfathomable power, Makima could potentially defeat him, but only if she were able to find something to look down upon him for.
Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes and Infinite abilities give him access to an array of powers that could reasonably be referred to as god-tier. He can control both matter and cursed energy around him in "Jujutsu Kaisen," making him almost completely unstoppable. This is so much the case that his enemies don't even try to kill him during the Shibuya Incident, instead opting to imprison him.
Could Makima find something inferior about someone like Gojo?
Still, as fans of the two shows might speculate based on a fictional line-up between the "Chainsaw Man" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" characters, Makima could still come out on top. However, how she would accomplish this remains subjective and would be entirely based on her assessment of Gojo.
If she sees Gojo as inferior to herself in some way, she could control him and simply have him end his own life. Similarly, if the secret baddie of "Chainsaw Man" were able to look down on Gojo, she could also use telekinesis to blow him apart. Though he may be able to stop this second attack if Makima were controlling him, even briefly, she could deliberately have him leave his guard down, making him easy prey.
While Gojo remains one of the most powerful characters not just in "Jujutsu Kaisen" but likely in anime history, he would be nothing but a puppet to Makima if she could find the right point of view. What might do it is the fact that Gojo is still ultimately human despite his massive power level, something that alone could be enough to grant her control long enough to definitively kill the jujutsu sorcerer and win the battle.