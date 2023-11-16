Who Plays The Silver Surfer? The 2 Stars Behind The Herald Of Galactus (So Far)

While fans await casting news for Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot, there seems to be uncertainty about whether the Silver Surfer will be among the characters featured alongside Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing.

Originally featured in the Marvel Comics, the Silver Surfer appears in the 2007 "Fantastic Four" sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" — where two actors worked to bring the legendary character to life.

Doug Jones, who plays the physical embodiment of the Silver Surfer in the film, is primarily known for his work with writer-director Guillermo del Toro. In addition to playing the humanoid amphibian Abe Sapien in del Toro's Hellboy films — as well as the Angel of Death and Chamberlain in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" — the prolific actor played the Fawn and Pale Man creatures in the filmmaker's fantasy horror film "Pan's Labyrinth." Additionally, Jones starred as the Amphibian Man in del Toro's Oscar-winning fantasy drama romance "The Shape of Water."

Although Jones' scenes in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" appeared to be a CGI creation, the actor cleared up any misconceptions in a 2021 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor in his Silver Surfer costume with Invisible Woman actor Jessica Alba, Jones wrote: "If you thought my Silver Surfer character from FANTASTIC 4: Rise Of The Silver Surfer was all CGI, this behind-the-scenes photo from our shoot 15 years ago proves otherwise. CGI enhancements added in post-production."