Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Has The Perfect Response To Negative Buzz

The end may be nigh for the DC Extended Universe, but the franchise is still set to go out with one last, splashy bang this winter. Indeed, director James Wan and star Jason Momoa have reteamed for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Aquaman." If the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer is any indication, too, it looks like the sequel will be one of the silliest, biggest, and boldest films to come out of the entire DCEU era.

Unfortunately, the conversations surrounding "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" haven't been entirely positive. The early clips that have been released from the film, which promises to bring Wan's campy vibes back to the Seven Seas, have proven to be divisive online. Some fans, meanwhile, have pondered whether or not the death of the DCEU and the forthcoming launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new multimedia DC Universe have rendered the "Aquaman" sequel somewhat pointless.

In the face of all of these online discussions, Wan revealed in a recent edition of Empire Magazine what the negative buzz surrounding "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has taught him about the filmmaking process. "I've been on this movie for four years now, and I'm so happy for it to come out. In many ways I think it's even more fun than the first one. But it's been a long, exhausting process," Wan said. "It is definitely the noisiest movie I've ever worked on" (per The Direct).

"That's the biggest thing I've learned from this experience. To filter out the negativity and focus on the film," the director continued. "That's what will live on — in 20 years, no one will remember the noise. Only the movie."