Sly: The 5 Most Touching & Tragic Sylvester Stallone Facts In Netflix's New Doc

For decades, Sylvester Stallone's star turns as characters such as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo have entertained audiences the world over. But leading such a life wasn't without its fair share of challenges, as fans are now learning about in the documentary, "Sly."

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny, the Netflix doc gives fans an unprecedented and deeply personal look into the life and career of Stallone, from his upbringing on the rough streets of Hell's Kitchen to his triumphs with "Rocky" and "First Blood" to his current ventures where he is preparing to move to a new home. Viewers are treated to never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from some of Stallone's most beloved works, as well as interviews with such figures as Frank Stallone Jr., Talia Shire, Henry Winkler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Herzfeld, and Quentin Tarantino.

Even if you consider yourself a Stallone superfan, you're bound to gain a new level of appreciation for his craft after watching the film. The rich and complex story has too many highlights to note, but here are a few notable snippets from "Sly" that are hard to forget.