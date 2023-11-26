Batgirl Would Have Brought Back A Key Element From Michael Keaton's Batman Films

Many DC fans may never stop wondering what could've been with "Batgirl." The canceled superhero movie would've featured Michael Keaton's Batman, fresh off his multiversal return in "The Flash," mentoring Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) into Gotham's newest hero. However, the 1989 Batman wouldn't be the only thing "Batgirl" repurposed, as Danny Elfman's legendary theme was also set to return.

"I also got to meet Danny Elfman, who gave me approval to work with his theme from 'Batman,'" composer Natalie Holt recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Although the project would have focused on Keaton's Caped Crusader training Batgirl, Holt still wanted to honor the legacy that Eflman and Tim Burton established. "I wanted to use his original [1989] 'Batman' theme for Michael, to keep that continuity going," Holt said in an earlier interview with THR.

Despite working with an iconic piece of cinema like Elfman's theme, Holt hasn't found the time to listen back on her score for "Batgirl," given how the unfortunate situation played out. The "Batgirl" composer didn't hide her disappointment about the cancellation, having written an hour and a half of music that went to waste. While studio heads like DC's Peter Safran called the movie "not releasable," those involved, like Holt, put almost a year of work into the scrapped film.