Batgirl Would Have Brought Back A Key Element From Michael Keaton's Batman Films
Many DC fans may never stop wondering what could've been with "Batgirl." The canceled superhero movie would've featured Michael Keaton's Batman, fresh off his multiversal return in "The Flash," mentoring Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) into Gotham's newest hero. However, the 1989 Batman wouldn't be the only thing "Batgirl" repurposed, as Danny Elfman's legendary theme was also set to return.
"I also got to meet Danny Elfman, who gave me approval to work with his theme from 'Batman,'" composer Natalie Holt recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Although the project would have focused on Keaton's Caped Crusader training Batgirl, Holt still wanted to honor the legacy that Eflman and Tim Burton established. "I wanted to use his original [1989] 'Batman' theme for Michael, to keep that continuity going," Holt said in an earlier interview with THR.
Despite working with an iconic piece of cinema like Elfman's theme, Holt hasn't found the time to listen back on her score for "Batgirl," given how the unfortunate situation played out. The "Batgirl" composer didn't hide her disappointment about the cancellation, having written an hour and a half of music that went to waste. While studio heads like DC's Peter Safran called the movie "not releasable," those involved, like Holt, put almost a year of work into the scrapped film.
Despite the film's cancellation, Holt has worked with some legendary talent
Had it not been for Warner Bros. Discovery's untimely cancellation, "Batgirl" would have given Natalie Holt the experience she so desired. "I also really wanted to do a film," she said in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I haven't really had a big film to work on yet, so hopefully that day will come soon." While she's still waiting for a blockbuster movie to come her way, Holt has kept busy by working with some unmatched talent.
As if Danny Elfman wasn't big enough, Holt worked directly with legendary composer John Williams. Although she served as the main composer, Holt and Williams collaborated on the theme for "Obi-Wan Kenobi." And to make that experience even more incredible, she made history with the Disney+ series, becoming the first woman ever to score a live-action Star Wars project.
Even earlier in her career, Holt was an assistant for composer Martin Phipps, whose work includes "Black Mirror," "Peaky Blinders," and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon." Reflecting on her time working alongside these industry leaders, Holt stresses the benefits of up-and-coming composers learning from those with more experience. "It feels like a mentor system," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you're learning the craft of stonework or if you're an artist, you train with people at the top of the profession, and so I think it's really important that composers pass information down."