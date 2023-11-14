Why Marvel's Loki Composer Threw Eggs At Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell

Natalie Holt may not be a household name yet, but you've undoubtedly heard her work before. The British composer has scored the likes of "Loki" Seasons 1 and 2, made history with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" by being the first woman to compose a live-action "Star Wars" flick, and even worked on "Batgirl" before its cancelation. However, some may recognize her as the woman who threw eggs at Simon Cowell on "Britain's Got Talent."

During the 2013 finale of "Britain's Got Talent," Holt, a musician in the show's orchestra, set down her instrument and picked up a carton of eggs during duo Richard & Adam's operatic performance. In a "little act of protest," she slung five eggs toward Cowell before security took her away. "I have no desire to be famous and I'm not an attention seeker," Holt wrote afterward in an opinion piece in The Guardian. "My actions were intended as a non-violent, egg-based protest because I think Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry."

While Holt apologized for interrupting the performance, she would not offer Cowell the same sincerity. In her article, she expressed her disdain toward him, saying reality TV competitions only benefit the judges and shouldn't be seen as a way to discover musical talent. Instead, the industry should look toward educational institutions that Holt believes "truly nurture talent rather than exploit it."