Why Marvel's Loki Composer Threw Eggs At Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell
Natalie Holt may not be a household name yet, but you've undoubtedly heard her work before. The British composer has scored the likes of "Loki" Seasons 1 and 2, made history with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" by being the first woman to compose a live-action "Star Wars" flick, and even worked on "Batgirl" before its cancelation. However, some may recognize her as the woman who threw eggs at Simon Cowell on "Britain's Got Talent."
During the 2013 finale of "Britain's Got Talent," Holt, a musician in the show's orchestra, set down her instrument and picked up a carton of eggs during duo Richard & Adam's operatic performance. In a "little act of protest," she slung five eggs toward Cowell before security took her away. "I have no desire to be famous and I'm not an attention seeker," Holt wrote afterward in an opinion piece in The Guardian. "My actions were intended as a non-violent, egg-based protest because I think Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry."
While Holt apologized for interrupting the performance, she would not offer Cowell the same sincerity. In her article, she expressed her disdain toward him, saying reality TV competitions only benefit the judges and shouldn't be seen as a way to discover musical talent. Instead, the industry should look toward educational institutions that Holt believes "truly nurture talent rather than exploit it."
Holt suffered real consequences for her protest
On the one hand, Natalie Holt cemented her place in the lore of "Britain's Got Talent" with her egg-filled protest. However, on the other, it didn't take long for the musician to face the repercussions that come with taking a stance.
"The consequences of my prank have already turned out to be more serious than I had anticipated. I have already had work canceled," Holt wrote in her opinion piece. Unsurprisingly, the press also tried to drag her name through the mud, but Holt stood by the fact that her actions came from a place of love, not malice. Thankfully, Cowell didn't press charges against her, although there's no telling how much her protest impacted her career.
Despite the consequences, Holt stood by her protest, and it wasn't long before members of the music industry allegedly validated her concerns. "I have received many messages of support from well-known musicians who I've worked with in the past, who've contacted me privately, but who are unwilling to express their support publicly," Holt stated. That refrainment from publicly siding with her might have only further proved her point, as Holt purported that everyone was scared to speak out against Cowell.
While Holt has now put the protest behind her, the composer's egg-based escapade will, to some degree, live with her forever. However, there are worse ways to be remembered than covering Simon Cowell in egg yolks.