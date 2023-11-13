The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Coming To Netflix - Here's When You Can Watch It

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is heading to Netflix very soon.

Before "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" dominated the cultural conversation, everyone was obsessed with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." It's been an especially long year, so it's easy to forget that Nintendo and Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" debuted earlier this year to box office acclaim. With a whopping $146 million debut stateside, "Mario" quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Thanks to an international haul north of $780 million, the picture legged its way to $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time to be based on a video game.

Now, the second-highest-grossing pic of the year (just behind "Barbie") is heading to your favorite streaming service. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is set to arrive on Netflix on December 3, just in time for the holiday season. As one of the most beloved films of the year, "Mario" will undoubtedly dominate on the streaming giant. The flick is set to leave Peacock, the Universal Pictures-backed service, the same day. If you're a Peacock subscriber, then now is the time to get the family together for a rewatch.

If you don't have a Netflix subscription, but still want to watch the flick for the first time or revisit it, "Mario" is available for rent on digital platforms like Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and more for $3.99 USD. Want to own Mario and Luigi's big-screen adventure? It's available starting at $9.99 USD on your favorite digital storefront.