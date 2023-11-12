How The Marvels Sets Up Avengers: Secret Wars

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

The post-credits scene of "The Marvels" reveals Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) fate after she closes a hole in the fabric of reality. She wakes up in a medical facility where she meets an alternate version of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashanna Lynch), as well as Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Based on the X-Man's design and the fact that Grammer is playing the character, this seems to be a version of the Fox "X-Men" universe, with some elements of "X-Men: The Animated Series" thrown in.

The revelation is plenty cool on its own, but it may also very well pay off in a major way in "Avengers: Secret Wars." Currently slated for 2027, the movie is still a long way off, but the emergence of the X-Men might nevertheless offer a huge hint about an impending confrontation between the X-Men universe and the Earth-616 one. Maybe Monica tries to return home or the X-Men start tinkering with the space-time continuum — but regardless of the way things unfold, it seems inevitable that the MCU will soon install a proverbial revolving door between the universes. If the ensuing meeting between the superhero squads follows time-honored tradition, there will probably be a fight, which suggests that the MCU may intend to use this new universe as Earth-616's opposing force in "Secret Wars."

Should this happen, the movie will likely be based on the 2015 comic version of "Secret Wars." It's a multiverse-heavy story where destructive events known as incursions force different Earths to battle each other for survival ... and since the MCU has already introduced a version of incursions in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," it seems that the pieces of the puzzle are slowly falling in place.