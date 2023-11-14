Is Jamie Leaving Blue Bloods?
Will Estes has been playing the character Jamie Reagan on "Blue Bloods" since the show started in 2010 and has been in over 270 episodes of the long-running police procedural. But after starring in the CBS series for 13 seasons, is the actor ready to hang up his police officer uniform for good and give up his seat at the Reagan family dinner table?
It's no secret that the show's cast has changed several times over the years, with prominent members like Jennifer Esposito, Nicholas Turturro, and Amy Carlson departing for various reasons. But fans don't have to worry about Jamie not reporting for duty when "Blue Bloods" returns. Estes isn't done playing the character yet and will be back for another season. The actor was one of the cast members mentioned in the press release from CBS regarding the Season 14 renewal alongside other names like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, and Marissa Ramirez. Estes appears to be very invested in his future with the series, even going as far as taking a 25% pay cut with the other stars and producers to ensure the series would continue.
While some fans may be pleased to hear that one of the best characters on "Blue Bloods" will be back for the next outing, others feel quite the opposite.
Some Blue Bloods fans are fed up with Jamie Reagan
Jamie Reagan not leaving "Blue Bloods" isn't good news for everyone, especially the fans who have made it clear they don't very much care for Will Estes. After watching the actor during the show's 13th season, many haven't been shy about sharing their frustrations, like u/SHAsyhl, who posted on Reddit, "I've always felt his emotional range was very narrow, perhaps stilted." u/1987Bri had a similar thought, saying, "The Jamie character was always very blah to me. No personality at all."
Even fans of Jamie's pointed out that they weren't thrilled about the direction the show has taken with him recently. u/lifeinwentworth wrote, "He used to be a bit better, but now he's just very, very boring to watch." Meanwhile, u/Zaiah_black blamed the scripts. They commented, "He's my favorite character, but, yeah they need to step it up with the writing on him." Some even feel that it isn't just Jamie who should go, but rather the whole show that should retire from active duty. "Blue Bloods as a whole has gotten boring," u/Hello_Marie_O wrote. "I think it's time for this show to end."
Despite the outcry to turn in their badge and weapons, both the series and the actor will be back for at least one more run. It will be intriguing to see if Estes can change people's minds upon his return as Jamie Reagan in Season 14 and reignite the hype for more "Blue Bloods."