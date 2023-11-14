Is Jamie Leaving Blue Bloods?

Will Estes has been playing the character Jamie Reagan on "Blue Bloods" since the show started in 2010 and has been in over 270 episodes of the long-running police procedural. But after starring in the CBS series for 13 seasons, is the actor ready to hang up his police officer uniform for good and give up his seat at the Reagan family dinner table?

It's no secret that the show's cast has changed several times over the years, with prominent members like Jennifer Esposito, Nicholas Turturro, and Amy Carlson departing for various reasons. But fans don't have to worry about Jamie not reporting for duty when "Blue Bloods" returns. Estes isn't done playing the character yet and will be back for another season. The actor was one of the cast members mentioned in the press release from CBS regarding the Season 14 renewal alongside other names like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, and Marissa Ramirez. Estes appears to be very invested in his future with the series, even going as far as taking a 25% pay cut with the other stars and producers to ensure the series would continue.

While some fans may be pleased to hear that one of the best characters on "Blue Bloods" will be back for the next outing, others feel quite the opposite.