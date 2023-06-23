Blue Bloods' Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best

Since premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" has been one of the most consistent ratings draws on CBS. Now in its 13th season, it plays as a police procedural and family drama, all rolled into one. "Bloods" centers on the Reagans, a family of police officers and lawyers whose devotion to the law is matched only by their devotion to each other. Each week, the Reagan clan solves crimes and converses at the dinner table, with their personal and professional lives bleeding into one another.

The show is headlined by TV veteran Tom Selleck ("Magnum P.I.," the "Jesse Stone" series) as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank followed in the footsteps of his father, retired Commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), and his sons, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), followed him. His daughter, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), charted her own path as a lawyer, eventually becoming an Assistant District Attorney. Erin's daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle), hopes to one day join the family business, albeit as a reformer.

The world of "Blue Bloods" contains several other characters who have become family members to the Reagans, both literally and figuratively. There's Danny's wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson), an ER nurse who died tragically in a helicopter crash; Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray), Jamie's partner-turned-wife; and Danny's two partners, Detective Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez).

It can be difficult choosing a favorite Reagan or Reagan-adjacent player, but that won't stop fans from trying. Here's a countdown of "Blue Blood" main characters, ranked worst to best.