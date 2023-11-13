The Most Disturbing Scenes In The Big Bang Theory

It's no secret that Sheldon Cooper is the most self-centered character on "The Big Bang Theory." However, this negative trait is amplified in Season 8, Episode 6 ("The Expedition Approximation"), when he abandons Raj in a rodent-infested basement. At the beginning of the episode, the two scientists contemplate applying for a dark matter study that would require them to spend time in a salt mine. Sheldon, who is claustrophobic, isn't too sure he's capable, so they decide to conduct a simulation in the Caltech basement.

It's a hot, small space, and Sheldon is instantly uncomfortable. Still, Raj tries his best to calm his friend down, even introducing Sheldon to "Hannah Montana." As Raj is doing so, Sheldon spots two rats, flees upstairs, and closes the basement door behind him. He tells Amy, who is waiting for them, "It's too late for Koothrappali, let's go!" Raj can be heard screaming that the rats are inside his shirt, but even Amy abandons him.

Eventually, Raj escapes and is, understandably, furious. He tells Sheldon, "You call yourself a friend? I was trying to help you and at the first sign of trouble, you ran away leaving me to fend off a family of rats!" Raj goes on to call Sheldon selfish and cowardly, to which Sheldon responds that Raj is simply stating the obvious. Leaving Raj down there is bad enough, but to also close the door and act indifferent during his tirade is downright cruel.