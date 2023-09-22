Tim Burton Blasts Warner Bros. For Bringing Back His Batman & Superman

The biggest takeaway from "The Flash," besides how much of a bomb it was at the box office, will always be some of the wild creative choices and homages it paid to pop culture lore as a whole. Besides bringing back Michael Keaton to reprise his role of the Dark Knight from Tim Burton's "Batman," there was also a CGI-coated cameo of Nicolas Cage's Superman from his long-nixed movie, "Superman Lives." While fans were upset with the outcome, it's something that Burton has been prepping for. "It goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I'm over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it," he said in an interview with BFI. "Even though you're a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I'm in quiet revolt against all this."

In this case, a reserved frustration over it all is understandable. "Superman Lives" was a project Burton spent a lot of time on. With that said, the director of classics like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Beetlejuice" still carries a lesson learned from his battle with the Man of Steel that he's kept ever since.