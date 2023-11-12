Attack On Titan: What Exactly Is That Gross Worm In The Finale?

Coming in at a massive 85-minute run time, the last episode of "Attack on Titan" is rife with moments that mark it as the definitive ending of the long-running saga. From Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa/Trina Nishimura) killing her childhood friend, Eren Jaeger (Yuki Kaji/Bryce Papenbrook), to the devastating final cost of The Rumbling, it was a series finale that checked all the boxes while also subverting expectations.

Still, the series finale of "Attack on Titan" was not without its resounding questions. Perhaps most cryptic of all is the nature of the worm-like creature that escaped from Eren's body after his Founding Titan was decapitated. While we first see the worm in Season 4, Episode 20 ("To You, 2000 Years from Now"), its origins are never explicitly stated.

What we do know is that it's the source of not just Ymir Fritz's (Chiyuka Miura/Apphia Yu) Founding Titan, but of The Nine and every subsequent titan in existence. Sometimes referred to as the "source of all living matter," it's a primordial creature that had slumbered in a massive tree for countless millennia before Ymir finally discovered it and gained the power of the Founding Titan.