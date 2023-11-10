Loki's Season 2 Finale Credits Featured A Villain Hiding Next To Iron Man (Again)

Miss Minutes appearing in the Marvel logo may simply be an Easter egg. But for the sake of speculation, let's look at what it could mean. After all, "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6, ends with Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) rebuilding Miss Minutes after resetting the TVA's system in Episode 4. She seems friendly, but there's even a joke where they're still worried she could try to kill them all. She is an all-powerful artificial intelligence, so she could easily fall back on her old ways and try to eliminate her adversaries, all to appease her love — He Who Remains and his numerous variants (Jonathan Majors).

Miss Minutes may even become a more integral component of the larger MCU. All of this is building toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which will presumably feature a ton of Kang variants. If Kang is there, Miss Minutes may not be far behind, and she could conceivably be part of that plot. If she's there with TVA technology, she could even go back to important moments in the MCU, such as Iron Man snapping during "Endgame," and change them to help with Kang's goals.

This is all purely speculation. The most reasonable explanation for Miss Minutes being in the Marvel logo for two episodes is that it was a fun blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. But who knows? Marvel is known for laying the groundwork for future storylines far in advance, and this could be one of them.