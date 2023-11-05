Loki Fan Catches Something 'Amiss' With Iron Man In Season 2, Episode 5's Opening

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

Superhero fans are well-acquainted with Marvel Studios' opening production logo at the beginning of all films and shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It introduces the main heroes and showcases famous scenes from the franchise within the sequence. There are some variations from one project to the next, of course, but one eagle-eyed fan spotted an intriguing detail within the logo during "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, @PlaynwfireCP uploaded a clip, pausing at strategic moments so that everyone else could see what happened. There's one piece of the logo where Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) snaps with the Infinity Stones during "Avengers: Endgame." However, right after he does so, it abruptly transitions to a shot of Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). Iron Man disappears completely, with Miss Minutes by herself. But what could it mean?

It could simply be an Easter egg, something fun for hardcore fans to catch. Then again, it may hint at larger machinations that will come into play for the "Loki" Season 2 finale.