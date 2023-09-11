Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Spider-Woman In Marvel Concept Design
Actress Sydney Sweeney is set to play Julia Carpenter's "Spider-Woman" in the upcoming "Madame Web" film. And in some new fanart, the "Euphoria" star gets her own costume that shows off the heroic side of the web-slinger she's about to portray on the big screen.
The actor gained prominence after co-starring in the Netflix series, "Everything Sucks!" before joining the cast of "Euphoria." In the HBO series, Sweeney portrays Cassie Howard, a high school student with questionable decision-making skills whose beauty leads them to be constantly underestimated and objectified. The role landed Sweeney her first Emmy nomination, with the performer earning another nom for their work in the acclaimed anthology series, "The White Lotus."
Following her critically acclaimed performance in the 2023 drama "Reality," Sweeney is set to appear next in the "Madame Web" film, where she'll be playing a version of Spider-Woman. New art from Jaxson Derr showcases what she could look like if she suits up like her comic book counterpart in the film.
What Sydney Sweeney could look like as Spider-Woman
Sydney Sweeney will jump into Sony's Marvel world in "Madame Web." The superhero flick is helmed by "Jessica Jones" director S.J. Clarkson. It's been confirmed Sweeney will play Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman who first appeared in Marvel's "Secret Wars" #6 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. Carpenter would become a regular supporting character in the Spider-Man and Marvel Universe, joining the West Coast Avengers and Force Works superteams, later becoming the second Madame Web. With "Madame Web" getting the film treatment, Sweeney is bringing Carpenter to live-action, which could lead to her getting her own costume.
While set photos have only shown Sweeney in street clothes, artist Jaxson Derr (@JaxsonDerr) shared on his Instagram what the actress could look like in the black-and-white costume Spider-Woman wears in the comics. The image features Spider-Woman's iconic suit's white logo, arms, and legs, and black torso. The hero's white eyes and long blond hair can also be seen in the artwork, which features Sweeney's Spider-Woman crouching on top of a web.
While it remains to be seen whether Sweeney's Carpenter will don the costume or if that's being saved for future installments of the Sony Spider-Man universe, seeing the mock-up of the hero should have fans eager to see the look in live-action. The artwork from Jaxson Derr shows how great Sweeney would look as a Spider-Woman. Hopefully, viewers can see the actress wearing the iconic costume in "Madame Web," as it's too cool to leave on the cutting room floor.
"Madame Web" is currently set for a February 14, 2024 release.