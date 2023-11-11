The Big Bang Theory: Who Did Raj Almost Marry?

Anu, played by Rati Gupta, almost married Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrappalli on "The Big Bang Theory." So how did they get together, and why didn't the relationship work out?

Let's rewind just a little bit. From the start of "The Big Bang Theory," Raj is terrified of speaking to or spending much time at all around women — to the point where it's revealed he has selective mutism any time he's around a woman. (This only changes if he's extremely intoxicated, which is ... a very interesting narrative choice from the show's writers.) Eventually, Raj decides to follow his parents' example and enter into an arranged marriage, which is where Anu comes in.

In Season 12, Episode 3, titled "The Procreation Calculation," Anu and Raj go on their first date and get engaged in one fell swoop, although intimacy proves difficult later on when Raj's selective mutism returns in full force. (Anu is, understandably, not impressed when he gets plastered to "solve" this issue.) The two end up planning a Valentine's Day wedding in India, but trouble arises when Raj becomes suspicious of Anu's behavior.