Superman Legacy: James Gunn's DC Universe Will Feature Clark Kent's Iconic Sidekick

In "Superman" history, Jimmy Olsen is as much of a cornerstone character as Lois Lane or Lex Luthor. Finding himself in danger on a regular basis, covering Metropolis' local hero, and being saved by him just as many times, Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen really is someone Supes can't be without. Thank Krypton, then, that after @Guardians_Hype asked co-DCU head and "Superman: Legacy" director James Gunn on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jimmy Olsen's role in the reboot, Gunn confirmed the character will appear. In the since-deleted tweet (via Reddit), the fan asked, "Will Jimmy Olsen be in the movie?" Gunn replied with a direct and to-the-point "ofc." Well, that clears that up, then.

Originally debuting outside the comics, Jimmy Olsen was a character created on "The Adventures of Superman" radio serial in 1940 before transitioning into comic books the following year. He even eventually went on to get his own comic book series — "Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen" — in 1954 and has remained a solid ally to Kal-El ever since. What remains to be seen is how integral Jimmy will be in the upcoming movie, which sees David Corenswet don the iconic red and blue outfit.