Nicolas Cage's Superman Gets His Own DC Comics Cover

In the mid-'90s, pre-production started on a new Superman film headed by Tim Burton. Titled "Superman Lives," the film was initially written by Kevin Smith and starred Nicolas Cage as a reimagined version of Superman. However, Cage's Superman film never began filming, with Smith sharing that producer Jon Peters' involvement sunk the project. The former "Batman" producer wanted to make several drastic changes to the Man of Steel, including ditching his iconic costume, not letting him fly, and having him off against a giant spider monster as the main villain.

The entire mess behind the production of the never-made movie is documented in the excellent "The Death of 'Superman Lives' What Happened?" by the late Jon Schnepp, who interviewed the cast and crew behind the project about its failings.

Since Cage's Superman project has been dead for over two decades, it was a major surprise to see the actor's Kal-El appear in a scene in "The Flash" where he fought the giant spider. To celebrate the moment, DC Comics is doing a brand-new cover from superstar artist Dan Mora, featuring Cage's Superman alongside the World's Finest heroes. The cover (revealed by Rolling Stone) features a new suit for Cage's Superman, with the hero getting approval from the main version of Kal-El, who gives his fellow super-character a thumbs up.

Mora told Rolling Stone he did his best to pay tribute to the version of the hero who appeared in "The Flash." The artist said he was a big fan of Cage's movies and acting and was excited to bring the comic version of the Superman variant to life on the cover.