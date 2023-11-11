Netflix Movie Boss Explains Why Extraction 3's Release Could Be A Long Wait
Netflix has done largely well with its own original programming, including launching several new film franchises. One of the most popular of these to emerge is "Extraction" and its sequel, "Extraction 2," starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake. The franchise has become widely popular, in part thanks to its expertly choreographed action sequences. As such, it should come as no surprise that Netflix wants a third "Extraction" film, but it may be a while until it comes to fruition.
Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, spoke with Collider about "Extraction 3," which is still in development, but he wants to make sure they get the story just right. He explained, "I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex. It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente's] death. So, this one had the same kind of familial background around Chris [Hemsworth's] motivation." He also mentions how Idris Elba entering the fray in "Extraction 2" opens up exciting possibilities for a threequel.
The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which were recently resolved, likely held up the creative process, so things should start heating up again on the "Extraction 3" front soon.
Extraction 3 'lost some momentum' due to the strikes
"Extraction" and "Extraction 2" were released roughly three years apart, so it would make sense for the soonest for "Extraction 3" to reach people's screens is 2026. The ending of "Extraction 2" set up some intriguing plot threads for a sequel to follow up on, namely Tyler and Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) winding up in prison only to meet up with a mysterious man named Alcott (Idris Elba). He tells them he has a job for them in exchange for their freedom, and it's likely this job will fill out the plot for the next installment.
Scott Stuber also admitted to Collider that the threequel lost some steam as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. "Extraction 2" was actually released in June 2023, when the WGA strike was well underway, and the SAG-AFTRA strike was close at hand. That means that at this time, "Extraction 3" isn't even on Netflix's release calendar yet and probably won't be for a while. However, fans likely won't mind as long as the team delivers another heart-pounding installment filled with bone-crushing action set pieces the franchise has become known for.
There's also the matter of when "Extraction 3" could start filming, especially considering Chris Hemsworth may have additional Marvel duties with "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" on the horizon (assuming Thor is part of those movies). But rest assured, "Extraction 3" will come ... eventually.