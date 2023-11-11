Netflix Movie Boss Explains Why Extraction 3's Release Could Be A Long Wait

Netflix has done largely well with its own original programming, including launching several new film franchises. One of the most popular of these to emerge is "Extraction" and its sequel, "Extraction 2," starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake. The franchise has become widely popular, in part thanks to its expertly choreographed action sequences. As such, it should come as no surprise that Netflix wants a third "Extraction" film, but it may be a while until it comes to fruition.

Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, spoke with Collider about "Extraction 3," which is still in development, but he wants to make sure they get the story just right. He explained, "I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex. It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente's] death. So, this one had the same kind of familial background around Chris [Hemsworth's] motivation." He also mentions how Idris Elba entering the fray in "Extraction 2" opens up exciting possibilities for a threequel.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which were recently resolved, likely held up the creative process, so things should start heating up again on the "Extraction 3" front soon.