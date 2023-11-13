James Gunn's Batman Movie Is Being Held Up By An Evil Clown - But It's Not Joker

As the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike appears to be winding to a close after seven long months, Hollywood is looking forward to a packed slate of production schedules. Over at Warner Bros. Discovery, a new Batman flick titled "The Brave and the Bold" will debut the Bat-family under James Gunn's rebooted DCU, but it will reportedly have to wait until its director can get around to it.

Director Andy Muschietti reportedly has the "IT" prequel series "Welcome to Derry" in the pipeline ahead of his work on "The Brave and the Bold," according to Deadline. Muschietti directed both "IT" and "IT 2," and his Max series will reveal the origins of Stephen King's eldritch clown, Pennywise. Principal photography began on the series in May 2023 but was halted in July as the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

Created by Andy Muschietti alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, "Welcome to Derry" stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. The show promises to scare up the dark history of Pennywise. Fans will recall that the children who encounter the killer clown in "IT" aren't the first to face him. It is a cosmically ancient being that appears in the town every 27 years, meaning there's plenty of lore to mine for Muschietti's TV series.