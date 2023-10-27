What Was John Cena's First Movie & Where Can You Stream It Online?

John Cena first burst onto the pop culture scene as a WWE wrestling superstar. Throughout his tenure on the company's main roster, which began in 2002 and is still going to this day, he has done battle with some of the best in the business, won numerous championships, and headlined countless pay-per-view events. Amid all of this, he tried his hand at a different form of entertainment: acting. After appearing as an uncredited background extra in 2000's "Ready to Rumble," Cena launched his cinematic career properly a few years later, making waves as the lead of director John Bonito's "The Marine."

The 2006 action flick stars Cena as Sergeant John Triton, who returns home from Iraq only to end up at the center of a new conflict. His wife, Kate (Kelly Carlson), has been kidnapped by a gang led by the formidable Rome, portrayed by none other than Cena's "Peacemaker" co-star, Robert Patrick. Thus, he has to use his military mind and skills to get her back. Though it's far from a critical favorite, boasting a disappointing 17% rotten critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's not hard to find if you want to give it a go. It's available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

If you do give "The Marine" a try, don't expect an Oscar-winning performance from Cena. He himself admitted that he was far from ready to make the jump from the ring to the silver screen way back when.